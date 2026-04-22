Doc Rivers Says Bucks Exit “Wasn’t A Hard Decision”, Will Collect Eight-Figure Salary To Not Coach Giannis & Co.

When the Boston Celtics won the 2008 NBA championship, their head coach was nowhere to be found in the locker room. While Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen doused each other in champagne, he sat alone in his office, then drove to a grocery store at midnight to buy breakfast food. That man, of course, is Doc Rivers, and nearly two decades later, his exit from the Milwaukee Bucks had a similar fingerprint: quiet, deliberate, and entirely on his own terms.

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Rivers told Andscape’s Marc J. Spears it was “100 percent my decision” to leave the Bucks, whose April 13 announcement confirmed his departure after two-plus seasons in Milwaukee. Speaking with characteristic bluntness, he said the decision had been in the works long before the Bucks finished 32-50.

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“It wasn’t a hard decision. It’s probably on your mind your last couple years,” he said. “It had nothing to do with the season or anything like that. There’s times where you feel like you’ve had your run. I still love it. I still love coaching. But I don’t ever want my job to become work. I guess that is the best way of saying that. It’s more of a labor of love.”

He said the first real signal came before training camp for the 2025-26 season, the first time in his career he wasn’t excited about its arrival. He called it a debt he owed his employers to be honest about. “If you start thinking about retirement, you are retired, and I never thought about it,” Rivers said.

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“Then all of a sudden, I started thinking about it a lot. So, that voice was always in my head.” Milwaukee will pay the Hall of Fame coach his eight-figure salary through the 2026-27 season, per ESPN sources, while the two sides discuss a potential advisory role within the organization.

The final game carried weight Rivers hadn’t fully planned for. He had told Bucks ownership about his decision well in advance, but the players were kept in the dark. A cameraman who stood in front of him throughout the national anthem made it harder to hold it together.

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Tyrese Maxey, tipped off by Rivers’ son Spencer, saw him before tip-off. “I didn’t want to tell the players anything, and I probably should have,” he said. “After the game, I should have said something. As I always say, ‘You don’t get everything right.’” It’s a line that doubles as something of a career motto, and it points to a pattern that stretches back to the defining night of his coaching life.

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The Coach Who Wasn’t There: Doc Rivers’ Habit of Missing His Own Moments

On June 17, 2008, as the Celtics clinched the NBA championship over the Lakers in Game 6, Rivers did not enter the locker room. While his players celebrated with champagne and goggles, he sat alone in his office at TD Garden, first by himself, then with his immediate family, before slipping out of the arena entirely.

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He skipped the formal party in the Legends Club. He bought groceries. “I may be the only coach in the history of sports that did not go into the locker room after you win the NBA title,” Rivers said during his Bucks farewell. “When you see all the champagne, there’s no me in there.”

Imago Apr 3, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Rivers later explained he had skipped the celebration, believing the Celtics would be back, “I’ll do it next year,” he told himself. They reached the Finals once more, in 2010, and lost to the Lakers in seven games. The moment he assumed he’d reclaim never came.

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Doc Rivers ranks sixth all-time among NBA coaches in regular-season wins and fourth in career playoff victories, a legacy assembled across Orlando, Boston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee. He will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame later in 2026, a formal acknowledgment of what the record already says.

The Bucks farewell fits the pattern perfectly. Coach Rivers was at his granddaughter’s youth soccer game the day after his final game in Charlotte and had already been golfing by the time he spoke to Andscape. “It feels strange. Usually after the season, you’re already looking at the next one,” he said. “But it’s been great so far.”

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Milwaukee, meanwhile, faces an offseason with no certainties: a new head coaching search, a Hall of Fame inductee collecting a paycheck from the front office, and the Giannis Antetokounmpo situation still unresolved. Rivers won’t be on the sideline for any of it, but based on his history, he probably wouldn’t have been in the room for the celebration either way.