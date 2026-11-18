Doc Rivers’ relationship with Los Angeles Lakers fans has not always been friendly. The former Coach of the Year had taken plenty of jabs and even pushed for Purple and Gold franchise championship banners to be covered during Clippers games at Staples Center. But on Tuesday, the 65-year-old became a fan favorite as he came to Luka Doncic’s rescue despite his early foul trouble.

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The officials handed Luka Doncic his fourth foul before halftime, sparking an angry reaction from JJ Redick. Royce O’Neale was all over the Lakers guard in the backcourt, with both players getting physical. However, the referee called an offensive foul on the Slovenian.

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The Lakers’ head coach was so frustrated with the decision that he was also assessed a technical foul for arguing with the officials. The incident occurred with just eight seconds remaining in the first half. Doc Rivers addressed the sequence in commentary, questioning the refs.

“And Luka retaliates, and he gets called a retaliation. Like, and here’s the only thing I’m going to say, Luka absolutely did it, but if you’re going to allow them to push and grab and hold, like you can call that, then you can’t then call this. And that’s what JJ Redick is so upset about.”

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The foul trouble had already become a concern for Los Angeles in the opening quarter. Charlotte led for the majority of the first quarter, with Naz Reid scoring 14 points and Brandon Miller adding 11 to put pressure on the Lakers.

Luka Doncic, meanwhile, struggled to find his rhythm, finishing the quarter with nine points on 4-of-12 shooting from the field, including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc, while also picking up three fouls.

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Fans began appreciating Rivers’ commentary as several controversial decisions involving Luka Doncic became talking points

One particularly frustrating sequence saw Diabate reach back, grab and clamp onto Doncic’s arm before flailing, yet the foul was called on the Lakers star. So a netizen reacted, “Refs are taking over the game this is ridiculous. Doc rivers is right for once.”

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Another fan added, “doc rivers is literally saying on live television that the refs aren’t calling the physical plays both ways.” There was another incident that left Lakers fans frustrated.

With the referee looking directly at the play, Hornets star Sion James appeared to foul and then blatantly push Luka Doncic, but no whistle followed. That sequence prompted another fan to praise the former head coach-turned-broadcaster. “Doc Rivers has nailed it perfectly, you cannot allow it one way while calling it the other.”

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The frustration surrounding Luka Doncic’s foul trouble had started much earlier. During the first quarter, the Lakers star pushed off on Sion James, resulting in an offensive foul that marked his third of the period.

The Lakers challenged the decision, but the challenge was unsuccessful. As the discussion continued, more viewers expressed their appreciation for Rivers’ work on the broadcast. One fan wrote, “Ngl doc rivers is a very enjoyable commentator.”

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The officiating debate continued into the fourth quarter. At the 10:30 mark, Quentin Grimes converted a dunk after receiving a slick pass from Collin Sexton on a backdoor cut. However, the Lakers guard appeared to have another reason to be frustrated.

Ryan Kalkbrenner made contact around the basket, but the officials did not call a foul. Grimes could hardly believe the no-call and immediately pleaded with the baseline official as the basket cut Charlotte’s lead to 10 points. The sequence added to the frustration among Lakers supporters, who felt the physicality was not being officiated consistently.

Doc Rivers’ earlier comments became even more relevant. Fans continued to point out the difference between the contact allowed on Luka Doncic and the offensive fouls called against him.

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One fan summed up that frustration,”its bad when even doc rivers is calling it the Lakers way….you can’t allow the amount of physicality on Luka and then call two very soft offensive fouls.”

Despite picking up his fourth foul in the second quarter, Luka Doncic managed to avoid any further foul trouble for the remainder of the contest. His 36-point performance and 114-118 win will provide the bigger picture of how the Lakers navigated the controversial officiating and his early foul trouble.