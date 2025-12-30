Doctor’s Report on Nikola Jokic’s Injury: Does Nuggets Star Have an ACL Tear?

Hearts sank in deep pits when Nikola Jokic trudged off the court with an extreme limp. The Denver Nuggets played against the Miami Heat on December 29 when things went awry. The star-center awkwardly hyper-extended his left leg during a play in the final seconds of the second quarter. He left the game and didn’t return in the second half. The Nuggets lost 147-123, but everyone only waited to hear about Jokic.

While the Nuggets are unclear about what’s happened to the MVP frontrunner, one reliable voice in sports medicine believes this won’t jeopardize The Joker’s fourth bid.

Nikola Jokic’s best-case scenario

“All I know is it’s just a left knee injury,” Nuggets coach David Adelman said immediately after the game.

While we wait for the Nuggets’ official diagnosis and timeline, fans turned to Brian Sutterer’s YouTube channel for more insight. He is an MD in sports and orthopedic medicine with years of experience, and one of the most reliable voices in this field.

Sutterer refers to it as a “lower-severity type of hyperextension” to Jokic’s left knee. At the time Sutterer recorded this video, the player was still listed as questionable, which he said is a good thing. Jokic never returned, and his final tally stood at 21 points on 9 of 14 shooting, five rebounds, and eight assists.

Sutterer replayed the moments when Jokic was defending in the paint. As he shuffled his feet, Nuggets forward Spencer Jones stepped on his left foot as the center planted it. It caused his left knee to buckle and hyperextend backward.

Jokic then lay on the court in discomfort, grabbing his knee. Medical staff tended to him until he was able to leave the court on his own.

Considering factors like Jokic not running at the time of injury and the direction the leg buckled, Sutterer has a mostly positive prognosis.

“First of all, you’re going to have bone bruising,” he optimistically said, which is painful but mostly requires only a week or two to recover.

Can the Nuggets’ worst fears manifest themselves?

Another possibility is a capsular sprain or tear, which is still manageable without surgery. Worst-case scenario, as per Sutterer, is a tear in the ACL or PCL. However, based on his observations, he doesn’t think Jokic has suffered anything requiring a surgical fix and a long recovery.

“I think there are more positive prognostic things to look at than there are negative,” Sutterer said. “Yes, we could absolutely find out tomorrow that Jokic has an ACL tear. Absolutely possible. But I think with everything that we’re seeing, I’m more optimistic than I am pessimistic.”

So what should we anticipate from the Nuggets’ injury report?

Could Nikola Jokic be missing the action?

The Nuggets’ immediate concern is a ligament injury, which would be the worst-case scenario and could force Nikola Jokic to miss extended time. The team will internally evaluate the Serb with testing and imaging on Tuesday, December 30, before offering a more complete update.

Sutterer gives Nuggets nation some hope that it won’t be a season-ending injury needing surgery.

“I do think we have to be prepared for the possibility of a multiple-week absence here with Jokic, but hopefully, it’s just on the order of one to two weeks rather than three to four or longer for something surgical,” Sutterer concluded.

Imago Dec 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) holds his knee after an injury against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Other popular sports doctors had identical assessments, which gives us hope.

Our fingers are crossed because the Nuggets can’t afford to lose Jokic. Their injury list is crowded with Aaron Gordon (hamstring), Cameron Johnson (knee), and Christian Braun (ankle) already. The effect of losing the franchise centerpiece became instantly evident in the second half in Miami.

The Heat pulled away after a dominant third quarter. Norman Powell led with 25 points, Nikola Jovic added 22, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 20 points and 11 assists. Jamal Murray kept the Nuggets in the game with 20 points and 11 assists, but it wasn’t enough. They were outscored in the final two quarters.

Now the fear of playing without Jokic for at least the first two weeks of 2026 looms large on this team. Jokic has missed 36 games over the last five seasons, and the Nuggets have gone 13-23 without him. It’ll be the first time he’ll miss games this season.

“Hoping for the best,” Adelman said after the Heat game, admitting he didn’t have “definite answers.”