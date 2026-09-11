“Dodged a Bullet”: Lakers Nation Reacts to Sad Mark Williams Update

The Los Angeles Lakers once had their eyes on the 24-year-old center Mark Williams. In February 2025, while everyone was focusing on the Luka Doncic trade, LA was slowly moving toward Williams. However, the team rescinded the contract, and now fans are glad that the atually did that.

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On Friday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported, “Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams had surgery Thursday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder and will miss an extended period of time.”

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Williams re-signed with the Phoenix Suns on a 3-year, $38 million contract. However, an offseason workout caused an injury setback. Now, Mark wasn’t supposed to be with the Suns to begin with. The Lakers wanted to acquire him by giving up Dalton Knecht.

But the deal never came to fruition. LA informed that the 7-foot-2 big man failed his physical test. Therefore, they called off the deal. And fans right now are seemingly happy that the Lakers did not go for the trade.

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Lakers fans share feelings on Mark Williams’ latest update

“Lakers dodged a bullet lol,” someone on X commented under Shams Charania’s tweet. The Lakers may have saved themselves a headache by walking away from Mark Williams in 2025. His latest injury raises concerns, although it does not confirm the problem that appeared during his physical. Still, the potential downside was clear.

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Los Angeles could have added an injury-prone center, faced more missed games, and accepted a shaky long-term investment. Meanwhile, Knecht and valuable future draft capital would have been surrendered. Now, the fans are happy that the franchise avoided another star with availability issues.

So, one of them tweeted, “Lakers avoided another Anthony Davis prototype pheww.”

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Following the train of thought, another one said, “Glad my Lakers ain’t stuck with this dude😂😂.” But even if Mark Williams arrived in LA, he would’ve been an interesting addition to the roster. In the previous season, he played 60 games for the Suns, averaging 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.

A fan added, “Injury prone as hell but was mad at the lakers smh.” Now, Mark Williams’ latest update isn’t just something for the Lakers fan.

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Someone commented, “The whole timeline turned this into a Lakers-dodged-a-bullet victory lap. Who’s checking on the Suns fan who thought they actually fixed the center spot this year.”

Phoenix has three center options for 2026–27: Mark Williams, Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach. Williams should lead the group, while Ighodaro and Maluach battle for reserve minutes. Still, questions remain. The Suns need dependable production throughout the year. Rebounding, health, and playoff defense could ultimately decide whether this group holds up throughout the season.

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Right now, the Suns will have to deal with Mark Williams’ absence entering the next season. But it surely looks like a moment for the Lakers fans who clearly feel the team saved itself.