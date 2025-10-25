Does Jaylen Brown Use Hair Spray-On? Celtics Star Sparks Speculation During Game vs Knicks

There’s never a quiet night in the NBA, and Thursday’s clash between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks was no exception. Boston fell 105-95 at Madison Square Garden, with Jaylen Brown leading the way with 23 points, 3 assists, and 3 rebounds. Despite his strong performance, the conversation after the game quickly moved away from stats. Fans and media alike focused on a far more unexpected topic, as the former NBA Finals MVP’s hairline became the night’s most talked-about storyline.

It started during the third quarter when Brown drove toward the basket against New York’s OG Anunoby. The C star leaned forward to create some space to take a shot, and in that moment, it seemed like his head left a black smudge on Anunoby’s jersey upon brushing. While no one seemed to notice it immediately, it was later noticed by many and led them to speculate that the Cs guard uses some sort of hair product. Now, how true is that?

It certainly caught people’s attention, even if there’s no way to confirm whether the rumor is true. The moment quickly went viral, drawing reactions from NBA fans and meme accounts alike. While Jaylen Brown is far from the only player in the league to use grooming products or hair spray before games, the way the situation unfolded made it seem far more dramatic than it really was for the Celtics shooting guard.

The incident took place in the third quarter, so naturally, the 29-year-old had already logged significant minutes and was clearly sweating, which may have affected any product he was using (if). While there is no confirmation from the Boston Celtics star about whether hair spray was involved, fans were quick to form their own opinions. Social media and commentators alike seemed convinced that the former NBA champion’s hairline was not real, turning the moment into one of the night’s most discussed topics.

NBA fans are convinced that Jaylen Brown had hairspray on

What was supposed to be a forgettable night for Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics has turned into something opposite. “Jaylen Brown’s fake hairline just rubbed on OG’s jersey,” a fan wrote. He straight-up accused the Cs superstar of having a fake hairline, but, giving the benefit of the doubt to Brown, many celebrities across industries have long been dependent on different products. Despite that, several other fans also dipped into the humor battle.

“The amount that came off is killing me 😭,” another fan commented. So the issue isn’t using, but the quality of it? Well, that can be a point of debate. Meanwhile, another fan took things up a notch and wondered what Knicks star OG Anunoby might’ve been thinking about this whole weird incident. “I wonder if OG looked at his jersey and thought what the hell got on it 😭😭😭,” they wrote. Trust us, Anunoby and Brown have better analysis to do than speaking on the viral issue.

via Imago Jan 31, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

However, things did not end here, as more reactions poured in as fans couldn’t control their laughter after watching the clip. “Lord have mercy, it’s only day 4 🤣🤣🤣 greatest league of all time 😂😂,” another user said. As we said, there’s never a day or week without drama in this league, not even during the offseason. From James Harden’s beard shave to allegations about Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers deal, the league is wild.

Moreover, this incident also sent a few fans back down memory lane, as they got flashbacks of two-time NBA All-Star and former Bulls forward Carlos Boozer. The former NBA star’s antics were compared to what Brown seemingly did last night. “Hell nah, Boozer wasn’t even doing this😭,” a fan commented. For those of you who don’t remember, Boozer was infamous for his shiny head that he achieved through the spray-on hair route.

Nonetheless, as social media continues to have its way with this incident, Brown and the Celtics will focus on improving their 0-2 record as they face off against the Pistons next.