Does LaMelo Ball Have Kids? Everything You Need to Know About the NBA Star’s Family

LaMelo Ball has always been one of the most eccentric figures in the NBA. However, despite being one of the league’s most recognizable and forward-facing stars in his younger years, the Charlotte Hornets guard has kept much of his off-court life relatively private. However, a recent revelation from a close source has sparked new rumors. Here’s everything you need to know.

Does LaMelo Ball Have Kids? Who is Their Mother? Know Them All

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So far, Ball hasn’t officially confirmed that he has any children. There’s been nothing direct from the guard, on social media or interviews, to suggest he’s moving towards fatherhood. Instead, the claim comes from someone else.

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LaVar Ball, LaMelo’s infamous father, made the revelation during an appearance on the Ball in the Family podcast with his two other sons, LiAngelo and Lonzo.

“Gelo already got my number one pick: La’One,” LaVar said about LaMelo’s supposed new child. “If I raised you three killas in the backyard, what do you think I’m finna do with a gym in the backyard? They’re gonna start at four, but here’s the thing: I’ll put the hoops down in the gym, they’ll go sideways, and I’ll invite teams over there to play my team of four four and five year olds.”

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As for the mother, LaMelo has been in a long-term relationship with model Ana Montana. However, with the lack of information on the child, there’s no reports on if she’s the mother, leaving that part of the story just as unclear.

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Why Did LaMelo Ball Hide His Parenthood News? Who Disclosed It?

If LaVar’s claims are true, it raises an obvious question: Why would LaMelo Ball keep his child a secret? It has more to do with the Hornets star’s approach to his public-facing persona. In recent years, he’s taken a much more reserved approach to his personal life, choosing to keep it out of the spotlight, unlike his early years at Chino Hills in LA.

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Imago Mar 14, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) dribbles the ball in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The fact that the news of his child came from LaVar instead of himself only adds to that idea. To add to this, LaVar has a history of making bold and head-line grabbing statements, making navigating this situation even more confusing.

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It’s also possible that LaMelo is keeping the situation under wraps for private reasons, so until he addresses it, the story remains in a gray area.