“Does Pablo Torre Get Any Fine?”: Ex-NBA Star Demands Punishment After ESPN’s Report on Kawhi Leonard Investigation

For months, the Kawhi Leonard investigation has blurred the line between legitimate investigative reporting and an NBA rumor. It became a league-wide crisis. Now, with the conflicting reports emerging about what the league actually found, the spotlight has shifted. It has shifted toward the people who first pushed the allegations into the public domain.

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Former NBA guard Ty Lawson has one pointed question for Pablo Torre: after all the damage the story has caused, who answers for it?

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“So does Pablo Torre get any fine, backlash, sued, or fired for trying to ruin people’s reputation/ life or Pablo can just say oops my bad and sweep it under the rug,” Lawson wrote on his X. He took his frustration directly to social media, appearing to question whether Torre should face any consequences for his reporting.

His reaction came after reports suggested the NBA found no evidence that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer funneled money to Kawhi Leonard through team sponsors.

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But there is a crucial complication.

The NBA quickly pushed back against that reporting. The league said ESPN’s report contained “numerous and significant inaccuracies” and maintained that it would release its findings once the investigation is complete.

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That distinction matters because ESPN’s report did not necessarily say that every allegation had been dismissed. According to the report, the NBA had found no evidence that Ballmer directly funneled money through sponsors to Kawhi Leonard to circumvent the salary cap.



The league was still examining whether the Clippers violated its rules by introducing Leonard to sponsors and whether the organization failed to properly supervise its employees.

The original controversy centered on Kawhi Leonard’s reported $28 million endorsement agreement with Aspiration, a company that had ties to Ballmer. Torre alleged that the arrangement was essentially a “no-show” deal designed to provide Klaw compensation outside his contract.

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Steve Ballmer and the Clippers denied wrongdoing, while the NBA launched an investigation that eventually expanded beyond Aspiration to other companies connected to the franchise.

The allegations also spilled directly into basketball operations.

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These complications stalled Kawhi Leonard’s Raptors trade. It was after the league informed the Raptors that it could potentially inherit the consequences of the NBA investigation. The Raptors, therefore, found themselves in a pool of uncertainty.

That is what makes Lawson’s criticism particularly pointed. From his perspective, the allegations created real consequences for the people involved. Meanwhile, the journalist responsible for bringing them forward faced no comparable professional penalty.

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However, Pablo Torre has refused to retreat. Following ESPN’s report, he maintained that his team “stand(s) by our reporting” on Kawhi Leonard and Steve Ballmer.



He also questioned the reported discussions between the NBA and Clippers over a potential resolution. He argued that such negotiations raised questions about the integrity of the investigation.

The dispute has therefore become bigger than the question of whether Ballmer directly paid Kawhi Leonard.

Until the NBA releases its final findings, neither side has the definitive last word. But Lawson’s question has added another layer to a saga that has already disrupted the Clippers, Leonard and the Raptors.



If the investigation ultimately clears the central allegation, what happens to the people who spent months living under its shadow?