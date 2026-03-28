Does Victor Wembanyama Have a Legit MVP Case? Breaking Down Spurs Star’s Chances

The San Antonio Spurs will finally be among teams in the postseason for the first time since 2019, and not just that, they are contenders for the title.

How they have gone from losing 60 games just two seasons ago to this has been incredible, especially given the kind of talent at their disposal, most notably Victor Wembanyama. That generational upside the Spurs clung to when they drafted him No. 1 overall in 2023 is now paying dividends in his third year, and it could get better than it already is.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 22-year-old French sensation is right in the mix for this season’s MVP, averaging 24.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 3.1 steals per game. He is only the sixth player in history to put up those numbers, joining the likes of Hakeem Olajuwon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and a Spurs legend, David Robinson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone knew from day one that it was only a matter of time before Wembanyama was in these conversations; however, not many expected it this quickly. The Spurs have seen their fortunes turn in remarkable fashion, seeing how they were a lottery team a couple of seasons back but are now one of the best teams in the league.

Imago Mar 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Kel’el Ware (7) defends during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Not much has changed from two seasons ago. De’Aaron Fox arrived via trade in February 2025 to add some experience, Stephon Castle was drafted a year after Wembanyama, and everything else was basic. Their real turnaround has happened with the seismic shift of their young French superstar. He is their best player on the floor and, on many nights, one of the best players in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Wembanyama has played 58 games this season, averaging 29.2 minutes a night, which means he doesn’t log heavy minutes like most other franchise cornerstones. The two players above him in the current MVP ladder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic, are averaging 33.4 and 35.9 minutes respectively. However, the San Antonio superstar’s numbers have been incredible, to say the least, which makes his MVP shout all the more credible.

Why Victor Wembanyama Earns a Solid Case To Be MVP

The race for the 2025-26 KIA MVP award is the most competitive in recent years. Gilgeous-Alexander is the frontrunner, but as the league enters its final few weeks, it is not a given that he will retain his MVP title. Just this month, Doncic jumped from No. 4 to No. It is currently ranked second, but this could change in the coming weeks. However, it’s worth noting that Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic are always mentioned in these conversations, leaving Wembanyama out.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, the Frenchman could be the driving force behind two players having incredible, one-of-a-kind seasons.

Are these two superstars adding transformative value to their respective franchises? Yes, and Wembanyama for the Spurs. Are they having an incredible year statistically? Yes, so does Wembanyama. However, beyond Fox, the Spurs’ supporting cast isn’t stacked with All-Stars; as a result, prior to the season, Wembanyama was more at a disadvantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wembanyama is 4-2 against Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic this season, showing that he has topped them both when they came head-to-head, and even though that is not a metric for MVP, it shows how influential the 7-foot-4 center is in helping his team win these big matchups. He is leading the league in blocks, blocks per game, and block percentage, also in defensive win shares, defensive rating, and defensive rebound percentage. His 3.8 blocks per 36 minutes is also first in the league, as well as his 5.1 blocks per 100 possessions.

With those defensive contributions, he is still averaging 20+ points, and in another year in which Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t Mr. Consistent or Doncic isn’t scoring at a record pace, the Spurs may have had a player take home the Michael Jordan Trophy for the first time since Tim Duncan way back in 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT

In just his third year, Wembanyama has already won the Rookie of the Year, made the NBA All-Defensive First Team in his rookie year, became an All-Star in his second year, was in the clear to win the Defensive Player of the Year, but an injury blew his chances, and he is now in the race for MVP.

The pendulum may not swing in his favor this season, but the fact that he is in the conversation this early and has a good case shows that his time isn’t too far off.