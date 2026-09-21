“Doesn’t Have the Thing”: Draymond Green Offers Unexpected Help to Josh Allen Amid NFL MVP Expectations

Josh Allen continues to get a lot of attention for his performances with the Buffalo Bills. But Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has raised a different point about the quarterback.

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Green believes Allen has almost everything he needs to reach the highest level. However, he also thinks Allen may need one more thing to take the next step.

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Green, on his show ‘The Draymond Green Show’, recently talked about the NFL quarterback he would most want as a teammate. He picked Josh Allen and praised his talent.

“The NFL quarterback that I would most want to play with is Josh Allen,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show. “I think Josh Allen’s talent level is as high as anyone in the NFL. I also think Josh Allen does not have the thing to ultimately get you over the hump.”

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Green’s comments show that he does not question Allen’s talent. Instead, he believes Allen has some of the best talent in the NFL.

Allen has also shown his quality on the field. The Bills selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Since then, he has become one of Buffalo’s most important players.

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Allen can make plays with both his arm and his legs. In the 2025 season, he completed 319 of 460 passes for 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 579 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Green believes leadership could help Allen get over the hump

Green then explained what he thinks Allen may need to take the next step. He pointed to leadership.

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“He a dog, but there’s something missing from the leadership aspect for him to get over the hump,” Green said. “And the reason I would love to play with him, because if you give me that type of talent, and he need a dog, he need a leader to help him get over the hump, that’s where I come into play.”

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When Green calls Allen a “dog,” he is talking about Allen’s toughness and competitive nature.

Green believes he could bring something different to Allen’s game. He thinks he could challenge Allen, hold him accountable and provide strong leadership during difficult moments.

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Green also has a strong leadership role with the Warriors. He is known for being vocal and demanding on the court.

Draymond Green feels Allen does not need more talent. Instead, he believes the right teammate could help Allen get even more from the talent he already has. He also believes his own presence could help Allen perform at an even higher level.

“… I just think what I, as a teammate, would be able to get out of Josh Allen to help him get over the hump, I think he’d be unstoppable,” Green concluded.

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Allen has also started the 2026 season well. Through two games, he has completed 40 of 60 passes for 582 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions.

These numbers help explain why Green focused on leadership instead of Allen’s talent. Allen has already shown that he can produce big numbers. He can also hurt defenses with his running ability.

Green’s comments create an interesting idea. Allen already has elite talent and strong numbers. Green believes the right leadership around him could help him get even more from his ability.

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That is also why Green picked Allen as the quarterback he would most want to play with. He believes Allen has the talent, while his own leadership style could help bring even more out of the Bills quarterback.

Allen has started the 2026 season well, which has increased the talk around his MVP chances. He is also a popular fantasy football pick because many people expect him to put up big numbers.

Through two games, Allen has thrown five touchdown passes and rushed for four touchdowns. These numbers make Green’s comments about Allen even more interesting.

What are your thoughts? Could Draymond Green’s leadership style help Josh Allen reach another level and take the next step? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.