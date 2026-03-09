“Doesn’t Mean Much” – Victor Wembanyama Coldly Dismisses Jaylen Brown’s Praise, Sends Message to NBA Voters

Victor Wembanyama isn’t even human for Jaylen Brown. Maybe that’s why he is a threat to all the 29 other franchises in the league. The Boston Celtics’ star’s recent comments on Wemby have gone viral online. However, the San Antonio Spurs’ pillar isn’t letting those words affect him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking with the media on Sunday after winning 145-120 against the Houston Rockets, the 22-year-old addressed the compliments. “No, I agree. I see this as a mark of respect, obviously. That doesn’t mean much to me. The awards which represent this would mean more to me,” Victor Wembanyama said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In simple terms, Wemby appreciates the respect and recognition. However, praise alone does not matter much to him. Instead, he values tangible achievements. The former Rookie of the Year, therefore, sent a clear message to the NBA voters. And that is to look at his potential and award him accordingly. In other words, respect is nice, but concrete accomplishments are what truly matter to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, in his third year in the league, Wembanyama is embracing a sharper mindset. The young star is developing a clear killer instinct, and that edge is starting to show every night. As a result, opponents face an even tougher challenge. His size, reach, and timing already cause chaos; now aggression adds to his on-court presence.

Defenders struggle to contain him, and teams scramble for answers. Quite simply, stopping Wembanyama has become a nightmare. At the same time, the Spurs boast the third-best defense in the league, and Wembanyama anchors it. With him roaming the paint, scoring over him feels nearly impossible. His length erases space and alters shots. On the other end, his offense continues to evolve. He now spends more time attacking inside the paint. Naturally, that reach makes finishing around the rim extremely difficult to defend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, the San Antonio Spurs‘ chances of winning the championship keep increasing with every game. They have gone 9-1 in the last 10 games and have a 73.4 win percentage. Thus, Jaylen Brown’s “not human” comment justifies Wemby’s current self in the NBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otherworldly Victor Wembanyama could be the key to the Spurs’ championship

“That boy Wemby is a problem,” Jaylen Brown said. “When I say, I’m the best two-way player in the league, it’s not counting Wemby. Wemby don’t count. He’s not even human. I’m the best human player.” Brown might be right, as LeBron James commented that he doesn’t understand why the Celtics star is out of the MVP conversation. However, whatever Victor Wembanyama is doing this season sometimes feels otherworldly.

Victor Wembanyama has the Spurs believing a title run in 2026 is real. Meanwhile, De’Aaron Fox has settled comfortably as the lead guard, guiding the offense with confidence. The supporting cast is clicking as well, and the chemistry shows on both ends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Mar 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward forward Victor Wembanyama (1) pumps his fist toward the fans at the end of the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

As a result, San Antonio owns a top 3 defense and a top 5 offense in the league. The roster is also fully healthy and operating at full capacity. Naturally, that balance has turned the Spurs into a serious contender.

ADVERTISEMENT

San Antonio has forced the league to take notice despite its young core. This will be Victor Wembanyama’s first playoff run in 2026. Most importantly, how he handles the stage could decide everything. Oklahoma City Thunder still leads the title race, yet the Spurs feel confident about their playoff chances.