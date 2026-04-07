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“Doesn’t Want to Be in La”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Ruled Out Lakers, Clippers Trade, Claims Stephen A. Smith

Ubong Richard

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Apr 7, 2026 | 4:05 PM EDT

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“Doesn’t Want to Be in La”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Ruled Out Lakers, Clippers Trade, Claims Stephen A. Smith

Ubong Richard

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Apr 7, 2026 | 4:05 PM EDT

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Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks seem to be heading for a divorce this summer. The two-time MVP has flirted with a move away from Milwaukee with numerous teams linked to the star forward. However, on Monday’s edition of First Take, popular analyst Stephen A. Smith narrowed the map considerably.

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Smith ruled out the two most prominent Los Angeles landing spots, saying: “I was told he doesn’t want to be in LA… Jay was told the same thing. We were all told he don’t want to be in LA.” Co-host Jay Williams immediately backed the claim with a simple confirmation: “He don’t wanna be in LA.” That exchange effectively removed both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers from the Giannis sweepstakes, closing off what had long been considered two of the most logical landing spots.

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Giannis remains under contract through the 2026-27 season, with a player option for the following year. That timeline has forced Milwaukee into a clear decision point. As co-owner Wes Edens recently stated, the franchise will either extend Antetokounmpo or explore a trade rather than risk him entering his final guaranteed year without clarity.

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Giannis Antetokounmpo himself fueled the separation narrative publicly. After the Bucks declined to clear him to return from injury, he described the situation as “like a slap in my face” and admitted he no longer knew where the relationship stood.

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His family (wife Mariah and four children) spent part of the season in Athens, a detail Giannis confirmed to Lori Nickel of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He described it as his first extended separation from his family and admitted it took a toll on his headspace and focus on the court.

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What Smith’s Report Means for the Remaining Contenders

With Los Angeles removed from the picture, the list of credible landing spots narrows significantly. The New York Knicks have emerged as the most frequently cited destination in league-wide reporting, with their market size and global platform aligning with Giannis’s stature at this stage of his career.

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At the same time, the Golden State Warriors remain aggressive suitors. Smith himself floated the possibility of a pairing with Stephen Curry, calling it an “unfair” combination for the rest of the league. Beyond Golden State, teams like the Cavaliers, Rockets, and Magic have also been linked in various reports as potential trade destinations.

Smith’s report also reflects a growing trend in player movement. When Damian Lillard pushed for a move in 2023, his clear preference for Miami reshaped the trade market and ultimately dictated how negotiations unfolded. Giannis ruling out Los Angeles early sends a similar signal, reinforcing how much control superstars now have over their next destination.

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The Bucks now head into the final stretch of the season with four games remaining before April 12, but the real decision lies ahead. Milwaukee must either secure Giannis with a potential $275 million extension or seriously evaluate trade offers that could reshape the league. With Los Angeles off the table, the pressure shifts entirely to what comes next — and how quickly the Bucks are willing to act.

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Ubong Richard

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Ubong Archibong is an NBA writer at EssentiallySports, bringing over two years of experience in basketball coverage. Having previously worked with Sportskeeda and FirstSportz, he has developed a strong foundation in delivering timely and engaging content around the league. His coverage focuses on game analysis, player performances, and evolving narratives across the National Basketball Association.

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Ved Vaze

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