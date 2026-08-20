“Doesn’t Want to Lose That”: Jeanie Buss Refuses to Quit on Lakers Due to Personal Reason, Says Analyst

Jeanie Buss is not ready to let go of the Los Angeles Lakers. While her siblings consider selling their remaining 17.8 percent stake to Bob Iger and Josh Kushner, she wants to remain in control. For Buss, this may be bigger than business. Her identity is deeply tied to the franchise, her family legacy, and the battle that made her the Lakers’ leader.

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On The Odd Couple podcast, Kelvin Washington dissected the matter. He shared instances from the documentary Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers. Washington mentioned that the Buss Family always had issues. Meanwhile, “You have some family members who say, ‘I’m, look, I’m tired. Since I’ve been a kid, we own this organization. Can I get my money and just live my life?’ That’s more Jim Buss. Then you got people like her.”

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Washington further pointed out, “Some people have their identities wrapped in something. I think Jeanie Buss loves being the LA girl who became the owner.” The analyst explained the possible mindset, “‘My dad was the owner and the savior of the Lakers franchise, and that’s become our, won the battle with the other kids. And in the succession battle, I became the owner or the leader, I should say, after Dad passed.'”

Moreover, the Lakers won the 2020 “Mickey Mouse championship,” as co-host Rob Parker put it, under Jeanie Buss. “So I think all of that encompasses for her. She doesn’t want to lose that,” Washington concluded.

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Jeanie Buss took over as LA Lakers governor in 2013, following the death of Dr. Jerry Buss. He had prepared her for the responsibility through years of leadership roles involving the Great Western Forum and the Lakers.

Meanwhile, his six children inherited the family’s controlling stake through a trust. Each sibling received equal voting power. However, Jeanie became the family’s chosen voice for the franchise and handled its daily direction. But over time, that arrangement faced resistance.

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Jeanie’s brothers challenged her authority in 2017, creating a major family dispute. She ultimately secured a court order that confirmed her control over the Lakers. That victory strengthened her position and preserved the leadership structure she had inherited. It also made her role far more personal, especially as the family continues weighing what happens to its ownership stake.

This sentimental attachment is likely driving the 64-year-old to go to any extent just to keep her position. However, this might backfire for the Lakers in the future.

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Jeanie Buss’ obsession won’t be favorable for the Lakers

Analyst Jason Timpf shared on Hoop Tonight, “The bottom line is, Jeanie Buss doing this is not good for the future of the Lakers. You have 17 championships worth of pressure there. You want your CEO, your leader, the person running the show, to be the best person for the job.”

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Timpf believes Jeanie Buss has become closely associated with a fractured family and an outdated Lakers era. She argues that it should weigh heavily on her future as governor. Meanwhile, Bob Iger and Josh Kushner are moving toward ownership, while the Buss siblings remain divided over control. The Athletic reports that Jeanie could potentially stay if she retains at least 15% ownership.

But that possibility comes with a steep price. Jeanie had a five-year guarantee connected to Mark Walter’s purchase of the Lakers last year, which could carry forward under Iger and Kushner.

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However, NBA rules require governors to own at least 15%. The siblings currently hold 17.8%. Jeanie Buss may therefore need $2 billion or more personally to preserve her position. Whether Iger and Kushner would back that plan remains unclear.

Jeanie Buss wants to be in LA with the Lakers. She does not see herself as a separate entity from the organization. Call it sentiments of obsession, but she is here to stay at all costs.