“Doesn’t Even Really Work for LeBron”: Jonathan Kuminga Given Rich Paul Warning Over ‘Loudmouth’ Agent’s Media Campaign

Jonathan Kuminga is once again at the center of transfer buzz. The 2021 NBA Draft’s seventh overall pick is in no hurry to finalize a deal, even with strong interest from multiple teams. Meanwhile, his agent, Aaron Turner, has drawn attention for an unusually aggressive and public negotiating approach, a strategy that has split opinion among NBA executives, fans, and media.

Speaking on the Locked on Lakers podcast, Andy and Brian Kamenetzky joined his critics, calling Turner out and comparing his style to that of super agent Rich Paul.

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“I don’t really know the guy,” Brian said. “I know his agents don’t seem very good.”

“He’s kind of a loudmouth jackwagon,” added.

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“I don’t think he’s done the greatest, you know, totally great by his client, but,” Brian continued. “The Warriors have been jerking him around a little bit, too.”

“I do too.” Andy agreed, “But you don’t want your agent on podcasts lobbying on your behalf…It doesn’t really work for LeBron. If Rich Paul has a difficult time balancing his roles between super agent and podcast host, I think Jonathan Kuminga’s agent is going to have an even more difficult time.”

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Imago Credit: IMAGN

Paul has been unusually public. Over the past week, he has discussed the Philadelphia 76ers extensively on his podcast and has openly commented on several possible landing spots, rather than keeping negotiations entirely behind closed doors.

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During Kuminga’s prolonged contract negotiations with the Golden State Warriors in 2025, Turner stayed highly visible. He gave interviews, appeared on podcasts, and publicly explained his client’s demands. This approach differed from the more private style many NBA agents prefer. He also criticized the Warriors’ negotiating stance, saying the team was taking advantage of a weak market for restricted free agents.

This time, though, he has taken a quieter route. Rather than launching another public media campaign, he is working behind the scenes and keeping his options open.

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What’s Next for Jonathan Kuminga?

Turner has continued discussions with several interested teams rather than lead Jonathan Kuminga toward an immediate decision. The LA Lakers remain the most aggressive suitor, while the Cleveland Cavaliers are also monitoring the situation.

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According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, the Lakers have made Kuminga a priority. General manager Rob Pelinka and coach JJ Redick held a virtual meeting with him shortly after free agency opened, outlining a vision in which he would play a major role alongside Luka Doncic. However, Slater reported that the Lakers “have not yet given him an enticing enough offer to commit.”

Slater also reported that Kuminga and his agent believe that “there are still avenues to better deals as the offseason dominoes continue to fall.” The Lakers currently don’t have enough cap room to sign Jonathan Kuminga comfortably. Reports indicate that they’re evaluating salary-dump trades and other roster moves to create additional flexibility.