“Doesn’t Matter What They Believe”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Responds to Claims He Runs Bucks Decisions

There’s been a reputation that Giannis Antetokounmpo has been struggling to shake off. The franchise cornerstone of the Milwaukee Bucks has often been referred to the ‘shadow GM’ of the team. Worse still, he’s been blamed for certain firings and trades in the past. At a time when there’s uncertainty about Giannis staying in this situation in the offseason, he tries to distance himself from that narrative.

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From the firing of Adrian Griffin to the hiring of Doc Rivers and the blockbuster trade for Damian Lillard that sent Jrue Holiday to Portland, critics have often insinuated that the two-time MVP is the architect of the franchise’s moves. Even Lori Nickel, the journalist at Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said it “bothered” her that he’s held accountable for the front office decisions.

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When she referenced his old remark from a 2024 interview where he said gave opinions but didn’t make the decision (to fire Griffin), he said that comments remains “1000%” true even now. Yet, “Nobody believes me.”

He did confirm that the front office involves him and his teammates in this, stating, “I’m telling you the truth. I see, of course; I interview, but I don’t make the decision. That’s everyone, not just me. All the players.” He threw it back to his early days with the Bucks when Khris Middleton, Mike Budenholzer and himself were kept in the front office fold. “But I don’t make a decision. I was the youngest player on the team.”

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Among the many stories reinforcing the player-GM plot, Giannis supposedly handpicked Doc Rivers and decided to trade away Jrue Holiday to get Damian Lillard. Decisions that usually involve a lot of procedures when you take into account the time Giannis has to spend in a weight room, practices, and with family. He sarcastically claimed, “I do [run the whole thing]. I have so much time. I’m so good in my job. I have four kids and a wife, right? And my mother lives with me in the same property, right? So I have time to run everything.”

He doubles down on that absurdity of it, saying, “There’s only 24 hours in a day. And also if this is what they believe, I should get paid more. I don’t know what the salary of a GM is; I should get the salary of a GM. I should get the salary of the coach. I should get more.”

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Giannis makes a staggering $54 million salary. That’s probably 54 times more than what Bucks GM Jon Horst makes. It might be ridiculous to demand more but it emphasizes his point. “Sorry, if that’s what they believe, I should get more. But it doesn’t matter what they believe. I know what is the truth.”

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Giannis Antetokounmpo became fall guy for Bucks front office

Demanding Doc Rivers and Jon Horst’s salaries follows one of the most volatile stretches in recent Bucks history. And that’s saying a lot compared to what this team has been through. The timeline of upheaval began in May 2023, when the team moved on from championship coach Mike Budenholzer.

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Adrian Griffin’s tenure was tumultuous despite a 30-13 record. He was abruptly fired just 43 games into his first season, a decision largely pinned on Giannis Antetokounmpo. They immediately pivoted to Doc Rivers and stayed with it. Former players like Chandlers Parsons also reinforced the narrative then.

In contrast, Giannis was left frustrated with other decisions like trading away Dame Lillard.

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If Giannis really was pulling the strings, the current situation would be looking a lot different. The star player and his organization are in a public standoff over getting shut down for the season after a left knee hyperextension. He calls the decision to bench him a “slap in the face.” The NBA too is investigating the handling of Antetokounmpo’s injury status and possible tanking allegations.

The Bucks have missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade under the Greek Freak’s era. The friction could define his possible $275 million extension or a trade out of Milwaukee in the offseason. And contrary to what he says now, that front office decision would likely be only his.