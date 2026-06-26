“Doesn’t Normally Play Rookies”: Yaxel Lendeborg Reveals Steve Kerr’s Exception for Him After Meeting Over Warriors Plan

With the 11th pick of the 2026 Draft, the Golden State Warriors took Yaxel Lendeborg. A 6-foot-9 forward from Michigan who is one of the most NBA-ready players in this new crop of rookies. He will turn 24 in September, so there’s an expectation that he can contribute immediately and provide exactly what the team needs as they pursue another title with the aging Stephen Curry at the helm.

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His addition to the team at this stage and head coach Steve Kerr’s approach to using his rookies clash, though. Kerr is known for relying heavily on his veteran players, while first-year players tend to ride the bench. Despite that knowledge, Lendeborg is confident that he can immediately contribute to the team given their current state.

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During an interview, Lendeborg was asked what kind of conversations he’s had with the Warriors coach so far.

“Basically it’s about expectations of what he expects out of me,” the rookie replied. “He doesn’t normally play rookies as much, he has a history of that. But the way the team is looking now, I’m going to have a really good chance to play, maybe even start.”

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Lendeborg added that having this knowledge fuels him and gives him extra motivation to contribute and build his identity right away.

The Warriors currently have a shortage of wings on their roster. They do have Jimmy Butler, but there is no timeline for when he’ll return. He is expected to miss a significant part of next season as he recovers from the ACL tear he suffered in January.

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There’s also 6-foot-5 wingman Moses Moody, who is also out with an injury. He sustained a torn patellar tendon and had surgery for it in March. Similar to Butler, there is no definite timetable for a return yet.

Then, there’s 6-foot-7 forward Gui Santos. Kerr gave him several chances to start, as he was part of the starting five in 30 of the 68 games he played last season. As a starter averaging a little over 30 minutes per game, he posted 14.8 points, 5.6 boards, and 3.6 assists.

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Kerr could alternate between Santos and Lendeborg early in the season to see who best fits his game plan. Of course, those plans can be altered should more injuries occur.

If Yaxel Lendeborg gets the starting lineup nod early on from Steve Kerr, he will have a chance to show the coaching staff and the fans the identity he wants to build. Something that the rookie already seems to have thought of very well.

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Yaxel Lendeborg Shares What Kind of Role He’ll Play for the Warriors Amidst Injury Concerns

While Yaxel Lendeborg is ready to compete immediately, there are concerns about an injury he sustained during Michigan’s title run. He sprained his ankle and suffered a bone bruise during the NCAA tournament, but it seems he’s all ready to go.

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Per Anthony Slater, the Warriors’ rookie is all prepped and ready to go, and he plans to play in the annual NBA Summer League. Slater also mentioned that the injury took four weeks to fully heal and is no longer a concern.

While Lendeborg will get a chance to prove himself this summer, he’s already looking ahead to how he can contribute to the main roster.

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During the same interview in which he acknowledged Steve Kerr’s tendencies with rookies, he discussed what he can do should he be given playing time.

According to Lendeborg, he can be a secondary ball handler that the team needs alongside Stephen Curry. He also talked about his versatility, saying he wants to prove he can be trusted to defend the opposing team’s best player as a 3-and-D guy.

Finally, he showed a willingness to adapt to the team’s needs by acknowledging that he can step into whatever is needed when Kerr rolls out different lineups.