LeBron James has built a billion-dollar empire through basketball, business ventures, and a lifetime Nike partnership. Yet, the four-time NBA champion still refuses to spend on some of the smallest everyday conveniences. His approach to subscriptions and mobile data might seem unusual for someone with an estimated $1.4 billion fortune, per Forbes.

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But his former teammate Tristan Thompson believes it offers a glimpse into how James protects his wealth.

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“Doesn’t pay for Spotify Premium. He doesn’t pay for Wi-Fi,” Thompson said, appearing on 2A1C (Two Ages One Chain), an interview show hosted by Carlos Moreno and cryptoleon on X. In an interview about financial discipline, he recalled James’s habits from their time together in Cleveland.

The host himself asked if the LeBron James Spotify story was true.

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“He will go, like when we travel to Toronto, he will wait till we get to the hotel to get, like, data. Yeah. I guess that’s what makes him a billionaire, man. He doesn’t save money. He’s not paying the 899 or the 40 bucks data roaming fee. My man. That’s what rich stays rich.”

The anecdote is familiar to anyone who has followed LeBron James’s career.

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His reluctance to pay for subscriptions has become a recurring story among former teammates. In addition, Thompson has added another account to the collection. The Toronto example: rather than pay international roaming charges, James would wait until the team reached its hotel and connected to Wi-Fi.

LeBron James himself confirmed the habit during a 2017 ESPN interview with Dwyane Wade. When Wade called him the “cheapest guy in the NBA,” James did little to dispute the label.

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“No, I’m not doing that. I’m not turning on data roaming, I’m not buying no apps, I still got Pandora with commercials,” he said. When Wade pointed to his wealth, James had a straightforward response: “I’m not paying for it!”

In 2017, Pandora even offered him a complimentary upgrade after he publicly acknowledged listening to its ad-supported version.

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His former teammates have repeatedly backed up the stories. Kevin Love also recalled James avoiding roaming charges on trips to Toronto. At the same time, Cavaliers beat writer Chris Fedor described hearing advertisements interrupt music from James’s speaker during Cleveland’s four consecutive NBA Finals appearances from 2014 to 2018.

The habits stand in contrast to LeBron James’s willingness to spend on things he considers worthwhile. For instance, many say Bron spends over a million on his health and fitness, and when asked about it, he acknowledged that it was a rumor but didn’t deny the figures attached to it either.

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His business portfolio, meanwhile, includes SpringHill, investments in Fenway Sports Group, a lifetime Nike deal, and other ventures. He became the first active NBA player to reach billionaire status in 2022.

Thompson’s story reinforces a distinction in LeBron James’s approach to money: he may avoid paying for small conveniences, but that does not mean he avoids major investments.