Domantas Sabonis Leaves Fans in Awe on Father’s Day With the Addition of New Family Member

The Sacramento Kings are expected to have a huge offseason lined up for them. Of course, this comes after another underwhelming season for the team from Sac-Town. They wrapped up their regular season with a terrible 40-42 record and missed out on the playoffs. Now, with a new general manager in Scott Perry in charge, the Kings are now eyeing a huge roster change. According to a few reports, they are reportedly expected to trade one of their “big three” players, which includes Sabonis. However, the Kings center seemingly has much bigger things on his plate than trade rumors.

Domantas Sabonis and his wife, Shashana, made a huge announcement on Thursday. The couple told PEOPLE that they’ve recently welcomed their third child, Tauras Levi, into the world. “We’re so excited to share the amazing news of our son Tauras Levi Sabonis’ arrival,” they said. “Welcoming him into the world has been an incredible blessing.” Tauras joins his big sister, Eleven Rose, and brother Tiger. While the 29-year-old lives a relatively private life, he decided to share this special feeling with his fans all around the world.

The Sacramento center posted a beautiful carousel of pictures on Father’s Day, which included snapshots of the couple and their three kids. In the pictures, Tauras’ sister Eleven and brother Tiger are seen adoring their baby brother. “Welcome Tauras Levi you are so loved already!” Sabonis captioned his wholesome family post. This gave the fans a rare insight into the Sacramento Kings superstar’s life. Despite Sabonis being the face of the Kings, the 29-year-old rarely shares about his off-court life.

The Netflix docuseries “Starting 5” gave his fans probably the first chance to really know their superstar. Only after the series garnered positive reviews did Sabonis reveal that it was Shashana who urged him to participate in the project, and it turned out pretty well. It seems that the series and Shashana have pushed Domantas Sabonis to open up to his huge social media following and fans. Nonetheless, fans seem to be loving it, as they send their best wishes to the couple and Tauras as well.

Fans send their love to Domantas Sabonis and Shashana after they welcome their third child

Becoming a parent is the most rewarding and humbling experience, according to Domantas Sabonis and his partner, Shashana Sabonis. It seems the couple is having a great time raising kids and has decided to add another member to their family. We usually see Sabonis’s better half sharing snapshots of the couple’s kids on social media to let fans see how they live their lives. However, this time around, the Sac-Town star has made the move, and the fans love it. “Congrats man! Happy Fathers Day!” a fan wrote.

He congratulated the Sacramento Kings star and also wished the father of three a happy Father’s Day. Meanwhile, another follower shared their thoughts, “Congratulations! Most amazing thing ever! New baby! So much love! #laimėsburbulas” She pointed out that becoming a parent is the best thing ever, while also sending her love to the Sabonis family. At the same time, “Congratulations SAC GOAT” is what a fan commented, adding his own twist to congratulating the couple on the arrival of their youngest son.

Well, a few fans even got too excited welcoming their superstar’s newborn son and couldn’t control their feelings. “Look at that little KIGN,” a fan wrote on Sabonis’s Instagram post, as he expressed his feelings about the Kings center’s son. Many comments and reactions poured in on Sabonis’s post. However, only one pointed out how fitting this post was on Father’s Day. “How fitting happy fathers day domas and congratulations on the newborn,” one fan said, congratulating Sabonis.

You could say that Domantas Sabonis spent his Father’s Day fittingly, as he continues to enjoy the offseason.