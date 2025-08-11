Domantas Sabonis Reveals Kings’ Offseason Plans Amid Jonathan Kuminga Rumors as Private Meeting Details Surface

Although the Sacramento Kings have appeared to be sellers (sent Jake LaRavia to the Lakers) throughout the offseason, they’ve been quietly building depth. The Kings have most notably addressed their point guard issue by signing Dennis Schroder from free agency. However, they’ve also signed some good players like Drew Eubanks, who will help their talented core. That’s why, when asked about how the offseason has gone so far, their Lithuanian center, Domantas Sabonis, couldn’t help but reveal his feelings about the team’s business so far.

Recently, the Kings’ superstar hosted his second annual youth basketball camp at Rocklin’s Hardwood Palace, where he expressed his excitement for the upcoming season and what the Kings are looking for.“A lot has changed and probably still gonna change, so we’re just gonna wait and see until the training camp,” Sabonis said. This came after his meeting with GM Scott Perry, and the words reflected similar sentiment: “Yeah, of course, you know, they listen to us, you know, they want to hear what we think.”

The 29-year-old center seemed to be happy with how things had gone throughout that offseason. At the same time, he credited the new Kings coach: “I think Scott has done a great job so far and is trying to turn things around like everyone else.” One of the best pieces of business Perry did? Yes, signing Dennis Schroder. The veteran point guard joined Sacramento through free agency. What makes this move so important, according to Sabonis, is the fact that the team lacked a starting point guard since De’Aaron Fox’s departure last season.

“We didn’t have one, so right now we have a starting caliber point. Dennis is very talented. He’s playing in the EuroBasket this summer, so we’ll see him later. He’ll come in shape and ready to go,” Sabonis highlighted that the front office was in search of a starting point guard and found Dennis Schroder. However, this partnership with Dennis Schroder, about which Domantas Sabonis seems so happy about wouldn’t have been possible without Scott Perry.

As soon as the new Sac-Town coach entered the organization, he had meetings with everyone, including Sabonis, and asked about their future plans. While the 29-year-old did not reveal any details on what they talked about in the meeting, he did reveal how it went. “It went well. It went well. We’re very excited,.. I think we think alike, and we both want to get this thing running in the right direction, and his values are aligned with mine.” Sabonis put it out in front of the press.

While the words reassured a long-term stay, it remains unclear whether Domantas Sabonis should be part of Sacramento’s long-term plans. He is an elite talent, and the blueprint to build around him is in place, but he too his limitations. Whether Sabonis plays well alongside HC Doug Christie is still a question that requires a season to wait for answers.

Sacramento Kings receive a huge update on their trade target, Jonathan Kuminga

For most of the offseason, the Golden State Warriors have been in a stalemate with forward Jonathan Kuminga. However, that seems to be nearing an end with time running out for the Dubs. According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, the Warriors are now looking to get the 22-year-old off their books through a sign-and-trade, if they get the right price. The Insider stated that Golden State is not looking to improve on the two-year $45 million offer they’ve already dished out for Kuminga.

“But Golden State, sources say, is not open to amending its stance on the second year of the two-year, $45 million offer it has extended to the 22-year-old swingman,” Fischer wrote. “The Warriors are insistent that Year 2 is a team option; Kuminga would naturally prefer a player option.” This is nowhere near the deal Jonathan Kuminga has been rumored to be looking for. While the Warriors look to find a solution to their Kuminga problems, the Sacramento Kings have re-emerged as the leaders to sign the young forward.

The Kings’ front office has been looking for a young scoring option, and Jonathan Kuminga could provide them just that. After all, the 22-year-old is coming off a pretty solid season, averaging 15.3 points along with 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season. However, not all is sorted, as there’s still a lot to figure out before Sacramento can sign Kuminga. The biggest question will be Golden State’s asking price for Kuminga. Will the Kings be willing to meet that if it’s too steep? That’s something we’ll have to wait and watch.