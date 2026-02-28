“Don’t Believe in Nobody”: Giannis’ Bucks Teammate Blasts Former Team Over Treatment During 5-Year Spell

Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) walks from the court following the game against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) walks from the court following the game against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks have been quietly climbing back from their early-season misery. Despite the Greek superstar sitting out their recent games due to injury, the team has ripped off five wins in their last seven and is 8-4 in February. One major reason for this is their deadline acquisition of former Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas, who has now fired shots at his former team.

“That’s just who they are,” Thomas told Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “They don’t believe in nobody.”

He continued, “I never asked. I don’t even care anymore. I’m on a different team. I don’t want to talk about them much. But that’s what it was. They didn’t believe… Always thought – I don’t know. They always thought something was better, I guess. I don’t know. Always chasing something.”

Thomas didn’t try to dwell too long on the rift between him and the Nets, but his comments paint a clear picture of a frustration that has built up over his five-year tenure with the team.

Despite the tenson, Thomas did acknowledge his maintained relationship with longtime Nets GM Sean Marks, noting that it was “alright,” but clearly not enough to salvage the relationship between him and the team.

Fans might remember the lengthy contract holdout that him and the Nets were tangled in during Thomas’ restricted free agency over the offseason. Thomas turned down multiple offers from the Nets to sign a one-year, $6 million qualifying offer which would make him unrestricted in 2026, and the move created friction between the two sides.

This season just worsened that. Despite showing flashes of nearly 24 points per game in past seasons, he had a down year, leading to the Nets shopping him at the deadline before waiving him on the final day. That’s what led to him joining the Milwaukee Bucks.

Cam Thomas Finds New Start in Milwaukee After Brooklyn Nets Fallout

When Cam Thomas hit the open market, the Bucks moved quickly. According to the guard himself, the team’s interest in him isn’t anything new.

“I picked Milwaukee because they wanted me and they told me they’ve been interested for years now,” Thomas said at the time of his signing. “So, it’s good to have this opportunity come to fruition. And I’m just hoping to meet everybody, get to know everybody and contribute as soon as possible.”

Imago Feb 22, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Cam Thomas (24) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

This move gets the Bucks a standout scorer next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and in his new bench role, he feasts against second units. Head coach Doc Rivers has praised him in this role, comparing him to greats like Jamal Crawford and Lou Williams, and his reputation as a microwave scorer has carried over in Milwaukee.

In his eight games with the team, Thomas has been solid. In just over 19 minutes per game, Thomas is averaging 14 points per game, which amounts to nearly 27.8 points per 36 minutes, producing at an astounding rate. In just his second game with them, he logged 34 points against the Orlando Magic, and Bucks fans are hopeful that he can continue this impact.