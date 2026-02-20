“Don’t Disrespect”: Chris Paul Breaks Silence on Clippers Treatment, Addresses Kawhi Leonard Relationship

While no doubt now-retired point guard Chris Paul will always be remembered for his never-say-never attitude and slick passes, the truth is that he will also be remembered for how abruptly his 21-year-long career ended. Ever since the Point God announced his retirement on his Instagram account, there have been plenty of rumors swirling, and he’s had enough of it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Paul was sent home by the Los Angeles Clippers back in December, amid their five-game road trip. Shortly after, many people, including the president of basketball operations at the franchise, Lawrence Frank, told their side of the story. However, Chris Paul stayed quiet. But now he’s setting the record straight on his treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had to laugh in that situation because for so long, I tell you, I sort of let everybody just sort of tell my story, and you try to stay above everything and let people say this, say that in all these different situations,” Paul said during his recent appearance on the 7 PM in Brooklyn show. “And for the most part, I don’t usually comment on it, you know what I mean?”

“But at a certain point, you can’t let people play in your face,” Paul further emphasized. “They can’t play with your name and don’t disrespect that. So, I wasn’t cool about any of it. About none of it. But luckily, I got a support system, a family, and all that stuff like that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Nov 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the biggest alleged issues the Clippers front office had with Chris Paul was his leadership skills, which was considered one of the best throughout his time in the league, and his habit of holding people accountable. This seemingly didn’t fit right with multiple players. The franchise did not want the veteran guard handing out advice to his teammates. However, according to Frank, the organization did not rush into a decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Instead, they had multiple meetings with CP3 before sending him home. While at first that seemed like how things actually went down behind the curtain, it seems a little dubious after Paul’s latest admission. It seems like the 41-year-old was not happy at all with how things were handled by the front office and felt wronged, as he used his relationship with Kawhi Leonard to suggest all he did was try to bring a level of competitiveness within the roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Paul uses Kawhi Leonard’s name to clear his stance regarding the Clippers exit

With Chris Paul having announced his retirement from the NBA, he’s now detailing the truth behind his exit from the Los Angeles Clippers, and he couldn’t care less about the repercussions. The Point God has been painted as the heel in this saga for the longest, as someone who crossed his lines multiple times before the franchise decided to cut him loose.

There were also suggestions that Paul was a negative presence in the locker room. Although CP3 was aware of all the talk going on around the NBA community, he couldn’t wrap his head around how the situation escalated this quickly, especially with him being brought into the team for his renowned leadership. However, as it turns out, that might not be the whole truth, or even any level of truth, as a matter of fact, according to the legendary guard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Oct 15, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) celebrates with teammates after a play during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

“I think for me, I’ve been in so many different locker rooms and situations, right?” Paul said. “So, I’ve learned how to adjust and know when to say something, when not to say something. Most of my teammates, when that thing happened with the Clippers, I don’t really talk to nobody, but I talk to Kawhi about every week. You know what I’m saying? If I were that bad, why am I talking to Kawhi?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Paul seemingly used his strong bond with Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard as an example to back his statement of being vitcim of the unjust treatment from LA. Nonetheless, while it does raise a few questions about LA’s front office and how they dealt with Paul, that too, during his farewell tour, now the damage has been done.

Still, no matter how disappointingly the Point God’s career might’ve ended, he’s still going down as one of the best to ever do it, as he will enjoy his retirement.