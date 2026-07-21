“Don’t Need to Shift Blame”: Thanasis Fires Back at Bucks Star After Publicly Damaging Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo has heard plenty of outside criticism throughout his career. That comes with superstardom. But when questions about his professionalism seemed to come from inside the Milwaukee Bucks locker room, it struck a nerve. No one felt that more deeply than his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo. On the Thanalysis Show, the 34-year-old did not hold back.

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“The professionalism…everybody trying to spin and say, ‘He said, and they said,’ and try to shift blame so they don’t look bad. It’s okay, guys. It’s done. You don’t need to shift blame, okay? This is what it is. It’s sports,” the older Antetokounmpo said. “But to create all these things and to come out on the podcast and say, ‘Yeah, he’s not professional.’ Who is not professional? Giannis Antetokounmpo is not professional?”

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The remarks hurt Thanasis. His only point is that anyone but Giannis is unprofessional. “If you know what bothered me, what hurt my heart was that if you would have said it about any other player, that player would be without a job,” he added. “But because people know that this guy is like this laser-focused guy, that he gives everything for winning and he’s committed to winning, where is all this coming from?”

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most relentless and hardworking players in the league. He is one of the most-decorated professional basketball players in the world. Let’s not forget his two MVPs and the championship pedigree. The skinny Greek kid who transformed into the league’s most-feared star suddenly faces questions of unprofessionalism.

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That’s simply because of Myles Turner. At the peak of the Milwaukee Bucks-Giannis Antetokounmpo unrest earlier in May this year, the 30-year-old center appeared on WNBA star Breanna Stewart’s Game Recognize Game podcast. Turner claimed accountability slipped under Doc Rivers, alleging the former Bucks coach rarely held players responsible through fines.

Moreover, Turner claimed that the players were never on time. They showed up for film whenever they wanted, and missed meetings. “It was one of the craziest things I personally ever experienced,” he said. Then he turned towards Antetokounmpo.

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“Giannis is going to show up whenever he wants, really,” Myles Turner shared. “I think that this kind of just came with the territory that — and once I saw what was going down, I was like, ‘Hey man, more power to you. They ain’t going to fine you. S—, do what you do.'”

Maybe Turner’s claims about Giannis Antetokounmpo were the signs of unrest which, of course, didn’t go unnoticed. However, his claims of “unprofessionalism” did not sit right with Thanasis Antetokounmpo. Therefore, the 34-year-old finally spoke up.