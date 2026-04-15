“Don’t Think It Was Dirty”: NBA Champion Defends LaMelo Ball Amid Calls to Suspend Star for Bam Adebayo Foul

It was a frustrating night for the Miami Heat at Spectrum Center on Tuesday. They lost 126-127 against the Charlotte Hornets. And also lost their final chance at the Playoffs. But had it been all that happened on the floor, it’d be a very unnatural event in the NBA’s picture. With 11:10 minutes left in Q2, LaMelo Ball fell after missing a drive early in the second quarter. He appeared to reach out with his left arm. He grabbed Bam Adebayo’s left leg.

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The contact caused the big man to fall on his back. The game officials didn’t call a foul on Melo, while Adebayo stayed down as the game continued. He later got up and walked to the locker room on his own, but did not return. Since the incident, many have raised the obvious question: Did LaMelo Ball do it on purpose? Or was it an accident? Now, the 2016 NBA champion, Iman Shumpert, gave his two cents on the matter.

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“Well, first of all, it’s unfortunate for Bam to go down like that. You never want to see a player in this league go down with any type of injury. But when you look at the scheme of things, and you see what’s up for grabs, little stuff like this just kind of happens. Guys are tangled up. I think LaMelo went down on that play. I don’t think it was intentional,” he said.

Shumpert suggested that the incident was clearly accidental. He believes LaMelo reacted instinctively, thinking his hand might get stepped on, which led to unintended contact with Bam. Shumpert added that such a move wasn’t deliberate or aggressive, stating that it’s highly unlikely LaMelo Ball could intentionally pull off something so precise, making it more of an unfortunate, awkward sequence than a malicious act. “I think it was just unfortunate Bam didn’t have any balance, and he just took it with him. It’s unfortunate, but I don’t think it was a dirty, sought-after play to take Bam out of the game.”

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Now, if you look into history, then the patterns are starting to raise eyebrows around LaMelo Ball and Bam Adebayo. Back in January 2024, after a missed attempt, Ball reached out and clipped Adebayo’s leg as he hustled back on defense. Then again, a similar moment unfolded on Tuesday.

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Strangely, in both instances, whistles stayed silent. No foul or tech. Therefore, what looks like a repeat sequence now fuels questions about intent, awareness, and how such moments keep slipping past officials unnoticed.

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Meanwhile, Ball scored 30 points. He also hit the go-ahead layup with 4.7 seconds left in overtime. He later apologized for his role in Adebayo’s injury. However, he said a hit to the head on the drive left him disoriented. “I haven’t even seen. Like I said, I got hit in the head. Didn’t even know where I was, but yeah, just playing basketball. Like I said, sorry. And I’m going to check on him,” LaMelo Ball told the media after the game.

However, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra isn’t amused by the incident. He especially questions why the Charlotte Hornets star avoided a penalty for his action against Bam Adebayo. And so, Coach Spo didn’t mince words while addressing the matter during the postgame presser.

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Erik Spoelstra fumes after the LaMelo Ball-Bam Adebayo moment

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra made his stance clear. After Adebayo exited with a back injury and never returned, he addressed the situation in a fiery postgame rant Tuesday night. “I don’t think it’s cute; I don’t think it’s funny. I think it’s a stupid play. It’s a dangerous play,” he spewed out his frustration.

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“Obviously, our best player was out. I’m not making an excuse. The Hornets played great, and they made those plays down the stretch. We had our opportunities to win,” Spoelstra still congratulated LaMelo Ball & Co. for their performance against them. “I just think that’s a shame. You should be penalized for that. I don’t think that belongs in the game, tripping guys, shenanigans.”

Imago Mar 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra calls a timeout during a game against the LA Clippers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

He added, “Curtis was there. It’s his responsibility to see that. And if it’s not his responsibility, then Zach’s got to see it. Somebody’s got to see that. He should have been thrown out of the game for that.” Looks like the game officials are directly in the 55-year-old’s radar.

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Well, it’s hard to say if the incident between Bam Adebayo and LaMelo Ball was intentional or not. Iman Shumpert believes that it was accidental. Meanwhile, Erik Spoelstra hoped for serious action against the Hornets’ star, but nothing happened. Therefore, his frustration seems valid. But for now, Melo & Co. will wait for the loser of the second Play-In tournament in the East to know whom they will fight against for the 8th spot in the playoffs.