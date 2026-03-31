“Don’t Think Steph Is Getting Shut Down”: Draymond Green Adamant Warriors Star Will Return Despite Steve Kerr Casting Doubt

The Golden State Warriors are barely holding on—and the absence of Stephen Curry is the reason why. The 38-year-old superstar has now missed 25 straight games since his runner’s knee diagnosis on January 30. As doubts grow louder, many experts believe the Dubs should shut Steph down for the rest of the regular season. But Draymond Green says, “Hold on.”

The 36-year-old veteran forward revealed on The Draymond Green Show that Curry wants to come back. Even if it means that he’ll play one regular-season game in the yellow and blue jersey. In simple terms, shutting Steph down is out of the equation.

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“Knowing that Steph might not have enough runway for the play-in game, that he would be shut down for the season. What I will tell you is, I don’t think Steph’s getting shut down for the season,” Green revealed. “I do know that Steph is doing all that he can to get back. I do know that he’s progressing well on the court, and I do know that he’s very, very, very eager to get back out there.”

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He further added, “What I can assure you is, whether it’s one regular season game or five regular season games, Steph wants to play. He’s going to do all that he can.” Draymond then said, “He’s been doing all that he can, and things are really looking up. He’s doing a lot better.”

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So, Draymond Green made it crystal clear—Stephen Curry isn’t sitting this out. If he’s healthy enough, he’s stepping on the court, whether it’s one game or five. Meanwhile, calls to shut him down are only getting louder; however, Steph isn’t entertaining that idea. At 38, every chance matters. So, he’s pushing to return before the play-in, chasing every last moment.

The Golden State Warriors sit 10th at 36-39, carrying a .480 win rate and trailing by 23.5 games. They’ve split conference play at 23-23, yet home comfort at 21-15 fades on the road at 15-24. Recently, they’ve gone 4-6 in the last 10, now riding a one-game skid. So, the numbers show inconsistency, pressure mounting, and a play-in fight slipping away fast right now overall.

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Steve Kerr’s doubts over Stephen Curry’s return

According to Steve Kerr, who openly admitted he holds no control over Stephen Curry’s return timeline, the Golden State Warriors have shifted their mindset. Ahead of their clash with the Washington Wizards, Kerr tempered expectations, signaling that a late-season or Play-In comeback for Curry is unlikely, as the team quietly moves forward without waiting.

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“If he’s healthy, he’s going to play. If he’s not healthy or if there’s any risk at all, then he won’t play,” Coach Kerr declared. He further made it clear, given how everyone is hoping to see Steph suit up again, “We’re not going to take any chances.”

Imago Dec 21, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and guard Stephen Curry (30) look on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

And despite growing calls to shut things down for the rest of the season, the players and Steve Kerr are still fighting to keep their postseason hopes alive. If that path unfolds without the 38-year-old, they know they’ll have to live with it. “We want to see him, you know, we’re not bringing him back like for the play-in game…” Kerr said. “He needs to play some games, and we need to give him a runway if this is going to work. And we are running out of games.”

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Well, the truth is brutal, and the clock is unforgiving. Stephen Curry wants back, pushing through every limit, while Draymond Green keeps that belief alive. However, Steve Kerr stays firm and cautious as time slips away. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors press on, chasing a fading shot. If Curry returns, it changes everything. If he does not, they accept it and fight anyway.