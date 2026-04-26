“Don’t Want to Abandon Those Guys”: Steve Kerr Reveals Emotional Dilemma Around Steph Curry & Draymond Green

In May 2014, Steve Kerr walked into a front office meeting as a first-time head coach and agreed to build something in Golden State. Twelve seasons, four championships, and six Finals appearances later, he is now facing the hardest question of his coaching life. It has nothing to do with tactics, contracts, or TV offers. It comes down to loyalty.

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Speaking to The New Yorker, Steve Kerr was asked directly whether he sounded like a coach who wanted to come back. What followed was the most candid he has been since the Warriors’ play-in exit to the Phoenix Suns nine days ago. “This is a really interesting situation,” Kerr said. “I’m very respectful of the organization and their place in the universe right now. And I know how this stuff works. Most coaching runs just last a certain amount of time, and then it’s best for everybody to move forward. And what we have to figure out is whether now is that time, because what complicates it is we still have Steph and Draymond.” He acknowledged both are under contract for one more year, then went to the heart of it: “I don’t want to abandon those guys.”

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The weight of that line is everything. Kerr then laid out the scenario that would make the decision easy, and underscored why it isn’t. “If Steph and Draymond were retiring this year, I think this would be an easy decision: we all go out together, and the organization takes their new path. But it’s not that easy because I think Steph’s going to play another couple of years and I think we can still do some good things together.” The Warriors’ front office has been operating all season with the assumption that Kerr would return.

Owner Joe Lacob and GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. remain in favor of a multi-year extension and made no moves that suggested a transition. That is what makes the current situation so delicate. As of now, neither side has pushed contract talks or laid out firm expectations. A key meeting between Kerr and the front office is expected within the next week.

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Kerr also made it clear this will be resolved soon. “These conversations will happen in the next week or two, and we’ll figure it out,” he said. “Whatever happens, it’s going to end well. It’s too important not to.” Curry echoed that sentiment after the loss, stressing that everyone involved wants Kerr to truly want the job. His presence goes far beyond Xs and Os, which makes the upcoming meeting feel less like a negotiation and more like a conversation between people who built something together.

“We Can Still Do Some Good Things”: What Kerr’s Decision Actually Hinges On

The loyalty Kerr spoke about is real, but it sits alongside real organizational questions that still need answers. Curry made it clear after the play-in loss that the Warriors’ offense, built on constant movement and cutting, may need to evolve. The bigger question is whether Kerr wants to lead that evolution, and whether he and the front office align on what comes next. There is a big difference between a run ending by mutual agreement and one ending because both sides could not agree on the future.

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Imago Oct 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

If Kerr steps away, options are already forming. ESPN, Amazon, and NBC have all shown interest in bringing him in as an analyst, with industry sources pointing to ESPN as especially aggressive. Many around the league view Mike Brown, a former Warriors assistant now coaching the Knicks, as the most natural successor, although his current situation complicates any move.

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But as Kerr made clear, none of that is driving this decision. It comes down to Curry and Green, and whether walking away now feels like abandoning what they built together. It is the same crossroads many dynasty coaches have faced, from Gregg Popovich managing the end of an era in San Antonio to Bill Belichick navigating life after Tom Brady. Loyalty pulls one way. Change pulls the other. Kerr knows there may still be something left with this group, but he also understands that every run eventually reaches its natural end. The meeting is coming, and for now, the answer is still taking shape.