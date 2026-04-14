“Don’t Want to Give Him 4”: Bucks Star Claims There’s Bias Against Nikola Jokic Among MVP Voters

The 2014 NBA Draft is an interesting affair for the Denver Nuggets. They picked a 19-year-old boy as the 41st pick, while a Taco Bell commercial was on. He was fast asleep in his bedroom in Serbia. His brothers were popping champagne and celebrating on his behalf. But when they called him to inform, he said, ‘Come on, man, I’m sleeping.’ Well, that kid became the lowest draft selection to win league MVP. Not once, but three times. But his case feels weak this season.

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The Milwaukee Bucks star, Bobby Portis, joined the Run It Back crew to talk about the 2026 MVP race. And guess what? Nikola Jokic became the primary topic of conversation. “I think it’s voter discretion. Nobody’s probably going to vote for Jokic because he already got three of them, and they probably don’t want to give him 4,” Portis said. The Bucks star seemingly believes MVP voters are biased against Nikola Jokic. And that’s because he has 3 MVP titles already?

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“They probably don’t want to give him four MVPs, but Jokic is tough, though, bro. He led the league in rebounds and assists,” he added. Then, if not the Joker, then who will the voters choose as the season’s most valuable player? “I like Jokic, but it’s probably going to be SGA for sure. SGA is probably going to win it, but I like Jokic, though,” Bobby Portis predicted.

At the same time, Portis believes Victor Wembanyama will attract strong MVP support. He suggests many voters are inclined toward him, possibly due to excitement or narrative appeal. While acknowledging others will back him, Portis personally supports Wembanyama as well. Simply put, he expects the Spurs phenom to secure a significant number of first-place votes in the race.

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Now, coming back to Nikola Jokic and his MVP case. To be fair, his stats this season speak volumes for him in the race. He has averaged a triple-double in the regular season. Jokic’s stats read 34.8 minutes, 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists across 65 games. He has a shooting split of 56.9/38.0/83.1. The 31-year-old Nuggets‘ big man created history as he became the only player to lead the league in both rebounds per game and assists per game.

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Therefore, Nikola Jokic might be one of the strongest candidates in the MVP race this season. Even though many believe that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the runway favorite, he’s up for a second tag in 2026.

Nikola Jokic’s MVP conversation

According to many, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has practically sealed the MVP, holding a staggering 98.04% implied probability. Meanwhile, the real drama brews beneath him. Victor Wembanyama made a loud statement, dropping 40 points against the Mavericks to qualify for awards. Meanwhile, his odds sit at +2000. Yet, Nikola Jokic is quietly charging, jumping from +6000 to +4500 as Denver rides a 12-game win streak and locks in the No. 3 seed.

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However, the contrast is fascinating. Jokic averaged a triple-double and crafted a historic offensive run, while Wembanyama dominated defensively and powered San Antonio to 62 wins and the No. 2 seed. Still, Jokic’s heavier minutes and Denver’s late surge could sway voters.

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Imago Apr 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a play at the end of the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Well, Nikola Jokic may fall short in the MVP race, yet his impact screams louder than any trophy. After all, he powered the Denver Nuggets to a top-three conference finish. More importantly, he remains the pulse of their championship dreams. Every play flows through him. Every hope leans on him. So, even without MVP glory, Jokic still defines Denver’s season and its ultimate fate.

Thus, Nikola Jokic’s story feels unreal, from a sleeping 41st pick in 2014 to a three-time MVP, yet 2026 brings a twist. Bobby Portis believes voter fatigue could block a fourth despite a historic triple-double season. Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominates the MVP conversation, while Victor Wembanyama surges. Still, Jokic fuels Denver’s title dreams alive, and who knows that could become the ultimate deciding factor?