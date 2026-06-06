Donald Trump Addresses Soaring Ticket Prices at MSG for NBA Finals: “Watch It on Television”

For the first time in 27 years, Madison Square Garden is getting ready to host an NBA Finals game. So while it doesn’t come as a surprise that fans are desperate to be inside that building, the demand has crossed all lines of extreme. According to NBA Central, the cheapest ticket for Game 3 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on TickPick has climbed to around $11,000. Now, while that eye-popping number has left many fans stunned, President Donald Trump offered a blunt reaction when asked about the soaring prices ahead of his scheduled appearance at the game.

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“They can watch it on television. It’s sort of semi-free to watch it on television. But that’s the way life goes,” the President said in a video posted by Eric Daugherty on X. “Now, if the game wasn’t a big success, you could go very easily! So, you know, you can do that too. But that’s the way life is, you know.”

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“They’ve had great success, and don’t forget they’ve suffered also losses, and they’ve suffered during the bad times. Now they have a good time. They have a team that’s amazing.”

Trump wasn’t the only prominent figure weighing in on the affordability crisis. With the NBA Finals in New York driving ticket prices to extraordinary heights, the Wall Street Journal asked Zohran Mamdani whether a championship run has become yet another experience priced beyond the reach of most New Yorkers.

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Mamdani used the question to broaden the conversation beyond basketball.

“Affordability is something that extends beyond just questions of housing, groceries and utilities,” he said. “It should be a part of every part of our lives.”

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While acknowledging that many fans have been shut out by soaring prices, he pointed to the Knicks organization’s decision:

“I appreciate the fact that the Knicks organization has extended a few hundred tickets to those who would otherwise not be able to afford it.”

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Mamdani is focused on helping New Yorkers share in the moment together.

“We’re looking forward as a city to make it as easy as possible for Knicks fans to enjoy this moment in time, and I’m excited to see the game through a number of watch parties this evening.”

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His comments come as the prices for the Knicks’ first Finals home game since 1999 continue to skyrocket. On Friday afternoon, the amount climbed to $9,771 on StubHub, and then just a few hours later the prices went up 12.6%. So what exactly happened in that short span to send prices even higher?

The reason behind why the demand for Game 3 tickets exploded was New York’s dramatic 105-104 victory in Game 2, which gave the Knicks a commanding 2-0 series lead as they will now head back to Madison Square Garden.

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The Knicks are just two more wins away from delivering the franchise’s first NBA championship since 1973, and that’s only possible after they stole both of their contests on the road in San Antonio.

So this combination of history, championship hopes, and the return of NBA Finals basketball to MSG has turned the upcoming game into one of the hottest tickets in sports, where Donald Trump is also expected to be among those in attendance.

Adam Silver Sees Donald Trump’s Finals Visit as a Win for the NBA

While the president has attended several major sporting events in his second term, including the Super Bowl and the Daytona 500, there is another reason, besides the soaring price, that this game will make history.

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Donald Trump is set to become the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game when he arrives at MSG on Monday night. While there has also been speculation about a possible appearance at Game 4 as well, no additional plans have been confirmed yet.

Imago Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) look for the ball in the second half during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Now, the historic nature of his appearance is something NBA commissioner Adam Silver also addressed even before Trump officially confirmed his plans to attend.

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“We can emphasize what we have in common, not what pulls us apart,” Silver said as per The Guardian. “We’re seeing that in New York and I think President Trump is very much a New Yorker, and I’m thrilled that yet another New Yorker wants to participate in the enthusiasm and the joy around this Knicks team.”

Of course, his presence will also come with added security measures. So if you are a fan that will be attending this game, you will likely want to arrive well ahead of tip-off, as enhanced screening procedures can be expected around the arena.

However, for the Knicks, their focus should remain on clinching another win, which would put them just one victory away from ending a championship drought that has lasted more than five decades.