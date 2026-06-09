Donald Trump Claps Back at Stephen A. Smith With Brutal Shot on His White House Ambitions: “You Need a High IQ”

New York hosting its first NBA Finals in this century is nothing short of a miracle. It’s healed rifts too, mending fences between Knicks owner James Dolan and Spike Lee. Yet some feuds are unfixable. Like the one between President Donald Trump and presidential hopeful, Stephen A. Smith. The POTUS’ attendance at Game 3 in Madison Square Garden caused more storm with the ESPN commentator blasting Trump. After a day of silence, and following the Knicks’ 115-111 loss to the Spurs, the President took a sharp swipe at Stephen A. Smith.

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When it was confirmed that the president is attending the game, Smith criticized the decision and explicitly declared that he would blame Trump if the Knicks lost. The Knicks did in fact lose with Trump watching from Dolan’s suite with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and his granddaughter, Kai.

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Trump addressed media outside his plane after attending Game 3 when reporters asked him about the negative reception and Smith’s criticism. Instead of directly answering the question, the President took a jab at Smith’s highly publicized political aspirations.

“I think he’s a nice guy, but you need a certain aptitude to run for president,” Trump stated directly to reporters. “You need a high IQ. I’m not sure that Stephen has that. I don’t think he does actually.”

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It’s no secret that Smith wants to run for presidency in the near future. While he’s not officially campaigning, he’s built a political persona with commentary beyond his day job talking about sports. The unexpected political jab from Trump was just the latest in a series of exchanges over the Knicks’ championship run.

We’re sure Stephen A. isn’t going to let this one go by quietly.

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President Trump and Stephen A. Smith’s feud escalates over Knicks’ Finals run

The conflict built up through speculation about Trump’s attendance at Game 3 on Monday night. Hours before tip-off, the sheer volume of federal security measures threatened to overshadow the franchise’s first home Finals appearance since 1999 and a rowdy city that wanted to be front and center of the Knicks’ resurgence.

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In an episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show just before the game, the veteran analyst argued that the President would disrupt a moment that should be about the team and its fans.

“This is about an individual engaging in a level of narcissism that really rakes my freakin’ nerves. He’s got no business here tonight,” Smith stated passionately on his podcast. “It has nothing to do with politics. It has everything to do with the fervor that exists around the New York Knicks and he is disrupting everything the Knicks have been vibing with.”

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SAS’ concerns were not political (mostly). He explained that the Garden is not equipped for a presidential visit unlike football stadiums which are farther out of the city. He predicted Trump’s presence in Midtown Manhattan was going to cause chaos and his prediction was unfortunately right.

Smith’s concerns were echoed across the Garden’s vicinity as the NYPD established a strict “frozen zone” spanning several city blocks, forcing the cancellation of the team’s massive outdoor plaza watch party. Additional security measures were implemented inside the arena for ticketholders.

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The sudden logistical changes left thousands of fans frustrated, forcing them into packed local bars and side-street viewing stations. When the Knicks lost, these unofficial watch parties turned into riots. NYPD officers had to use aggressive crowd control to contain the situation. Pepper spray was used and several arrests were reportedly made.

Even before the game began, the environment that greeted a sitting president inside the arena was hostile. Fans rained boos and jeers when Trump was shown on the jumbotron during the national anthem. Fans, who complained to the media that their moment was stolen from them, also booed in the outdoor watch parties.

While Trump dismissed the pre-game jeers, claiming he heard “mostly cheers” that were “loud and very enthusiastic,” the combination of the security restrictions and the subsequent 115-111 loss left local spectators incredibly agitated. Trump’s clapback at Smith, the Knicks’ loss, and the law and order breakdown sets the stage for a strong response from Stephen A. when the First Take panel discusses the 2-1 series shift.