Donald Trump Finally Reveals NBA Finals Plan as MSG Hosts Knicks-Spurs Finals After 27 Years

Madison Square Garden has been waiting for this moment for 27 years. No New Yorker wants to miss it. New York is preparing for a historic night on June 8 as the NBA Finals return to the Garden for the first time in 27 years. Everyone from Knicks celebrity superfans like Spike Lee and Timothee Chalamet to NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani will be there. With the massive anticipation surrounding Game 3 between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, even President Donald Trump doesn’t want to miss it. After much speculation on that front, the president’s schedule has been revealed.

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The New York Post sources confirm that President Donald Trump is planning to attend the matchup at the legendary arena. As Game 1 tips off tonight in San Antonio, back in New York, MSG is preparing for the presidential arrival amid major citywide measures to prevent any safety issues, including curbing public watch parties.

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MSG staff and security teams have already executed comprehensive security walkthroughs to ensure the venue is fully prepared for the potential presidential visit, though sources note that high-level scheduling plans always remain subject to change.

A native New Yorker, the current White House incumbent has also been a longtime loud Knicks superfan. Trump had previously teased his intention to witness the Knicks’ historic postseason run in person. He initially intended to watch the team capture the Eastern Conference crown during the previous round, but those plans fell through.

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Donald Trump previously stirred speculation about his arrival at the Garden when he hinted at watching the ECF. However, New York’s dominant on-court performance altered those plans.

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“I was invited to. I was going to go on Wednesday [Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals], but they closed it out very quickly,” Trump stated in a May 27 interview. As the Knicks swept the Cavaliers in four games, with Game 4 in Cleveland, Trump had no opportunity to return to MSG.

Yet the team’s 11-game winning streak in the postseason thrilled the president. “Boy, what a team! They win all their games. They really have some great players. I think I’ll be going to one of the games, yeah. I was invited by numerous people, and Jim [James Dolan], and I think it’s great. Great to see it. The Knicks have really, they’ve really suffered for years and they’re doing right now very well.”

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The New York native specifically commended MSG Chairman James Dolan for steering the franchise back to basketball’s biggest stage, praising him as a “great guy” who is enjoying a tremendously successful year at the helm of the organization.

Game 3 is the first time the Garden will host the NBA Finals since the 1999 series, also between the Spurs and the Knicks. That event itself creates an emotional high for a seasoned Knicks fan.

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Beyond the scheduled June 8 appearance for Game 3, the current series format keeps the door open for additional appearances, with Game 4 locked in for June 10 at the Garden, alongside a potential Game 6 slated for June 16 if the series extends that far.

New York prepares for Knicks’ Finals comeback

New York is already bracing itself for an emotional fanbase pushing the boundaries of mania from the Knicks’ championship pursuit. NYPD began implementing heavy crowd control and safety measures. Ahead of the news of Trump’s visit, the city had lifted a ban on the public watch parties. Although NYPD is diverting the crowds away from MSG and to open places like public parks.

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The administrative and security infrastructure required for a presidential sports appearance is immense, requiring tight coordination between federal agencies, local law enforcement, and arena staff.

Adding to the high-profile nature of the evening, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, also a passionate Knicks fan, is also scheduled to attend Game 3. While both political figures will be present under the same roof to watch the historic matchup, sources indicated that Mayor Mamdani is not expected to be seated alongside the President during the game.

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The White House did not immediately issue a formal response regarding the trip. However, an appearance at Madison Square Garden aligns directly with Trump’s established pattern of attending major, culturally significant sporting events during his time in office. In recent history, he watched the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans, as well as sat courtside for the 2025 Men’s US Open tennis finals in Queens.

For the city of New York and basketball purists globally, the overarching story remains the end of a generation-long championship drought. The Knicks have not won a title since 1973, and ’99 was the last time the arena and the city felt what it’s like to live this moment.

With the exact same franchises matching up 27 years later, the intersection of sports history, local leadership, and a presidential visit ensures that Game 3 will be one of the most heavily scrutinized spectacles in modern basketball history.