Donald Trump’s Press Conference Coincides With Nuggets-Timberwolves as ABC Makes Drastic Broadcast Change

It was one of those rare moments when high-stakes professional sports and a shocking national incident intersected on live television. Those watching the NBA game on ABC know the reference, as it happened on Saturday night during Game 4 of the Western Conference first round. As the Minnesota Timberwolves battled the Denver Nuggets in a pivotal playoff matchup, ABC’s broadcast underwent a drastic shift to accommodate a security incident involving Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

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Veteran ESPN employee Mike Breen was tasked with ensuring viewers weren’t caught off guard. For roughly 20 minutes before the broadcast switched, a message along the bottom of the screen read “coverage continues on ESPN during White House news conference.” Breen, the longtime play-by-play announcer, was also forced to interrupt the game coverage to alert millions of viewers that the network would likely cut away for a special report. He instructed them to immediately migrate to ESPN to catch the remainder of the action through the second half.

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“ABC News may have to come on and update you on that,” Breen stated on-air, acknowledging the reports of a security breach at the annual dinner, which was held at the Washington Hilton near the White House. News channels everywhere immediately aired Trump’s press conference alongside FBI Director Kash Patel and Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche to confirm that the president and First Lady, Melania Trump, were unharmed in that attack.

This crossover event is not an anomaly, yet a rarity in the modern era of sports media. Earlier this year, on February 28, ABC cut away from an NHL game between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers to show Trump’s live announcement that Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, had passed away.

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The Timberwolves-Nuggets game remained the focus for the ESPN crew, who took over the full production as ABC transitioned to a formal press conference and news brief. A logistical pivot occurred during a tense stretch of the game, marking a rare moment where a primetime NBA playoff broadcast was superseded by the ABC News division.

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ABC-ESPN ensures continuity of Nuggets-Timberwolves game

A small footnote on this shift was Mike Breen himself. Only a day ago, Breen, who is also the Knicks’ resident announcer, was criticizing the NBA’s media partners, including his own employers at ESPN, for shutting out local broadcasters from the playoff coverage. Breen acknowledged that the networks paid a combined $72 billion for the “exclusivity” but felt that fans deserved to have their home team’s announcers in the playoffs, too.

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Because of this arrangement, Breen went from calling the Knicks games to his ESPN duties at the Nuggets-Wolves game. That same national exclusivity made him the frontman of a whiplash-inducing switch from an intensely physical game to a scary national incident.

For sports fans, the primary concern remained the continuity of the high-stakes matchup after Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert set the tone in Game 3. The directive to switch to ESPN allowed the game to continue uninterrupted for those seeking sports content, while ABC fulfilled its mandate to provide national news coverage. Several attendees at the event provided updates on what’s been described as a “terrifying” experience.

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ABC eventually returned to the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves game at 11:09 p.m. ET. By that point, only two minutes and 33 seconds remained, meaning viewers on ABC had missed nearly the entire fourth quarter.

Minnesota ultimately secured a 112-96 victory to take a 3-1 series lead, and there was also a late-game brawl that resulted in ejections and will potentially get Nikola Jokic, Jaden McDaniels, and Aaron Gordon suspended. Donte DiVincenzo and Anthony Edwards also may have suffered season-ending knee injuries. Yet the night will likely be remembered as much for the technical “hand-off” between networks as for the play on the court.