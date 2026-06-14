Donald Trump Sends Message to Knicks After New York’s 53-Year Championship Wait Ends

A deep love for the New York Knicks led Donald Trump to become the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game in person. And it was Game 3 that the franchise lost amid controversy over the POTUS. However, due to scheduling conflicts, Trump couldn’t attend Game 4, which featured the biggest comeback in Finals history. And once Jalen Brunson and his team completed the job tonight, the White House promptly sent a congratulatory message.

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“Congratulations to Jim Dolan and the New York Knicks!!!” was the official message after the Knicks won the 2026 NBA Championship, beating the San Antonio Spurs. It marks their first title since 1973. The post also included a screenshot of President Trump’s statement. He hailed the historic Championship victory as “maybe the greatest in the history of basketball”.

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“Congratulations to Jim Dolan and the New York Knicks!!! What a year it has been but, even more so, what incredible playoff wins we have all witnessed, especially the last four – Maybe the greatest in the history of basketball,” Trump posted. “Also, tonight, a superstar was born. His name is Jalen Brunson, and there are others, including, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and great Patriot, Mitchell Robinson! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Back on June 8, 2026, Trump accepted an invitation from Knicks owner James Dolan to attend Game 3 at Madison Square Garden. He had an exclusive, glass-walled suite with Secret Service protection. The POTUS also confirmed that he did not meet with NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who was also in attendance after purchasing a standing-room-only ticket for $1,000. To accommodate the president, MSG and New York City implemented major security upgrades.

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This included canceling watch parties and shutting out ticketless fans from the Garden’s vicinity. Trump was met with boos from the crowd when the Jumbotron showed him during the national anthem.

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“I thought great… amazing… even when they had the camera on me,” Trump said of the arena’s reaction. “I thought it was very good… certainly amazing… I think mostly cheers… It was loud and very enthusiastic.”

Then, there was also the viral moment when he was caught sleeping during the game. But luckily for Trump, his close friend and the Knicks owner quickly stepped in to help him.

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James Dolan showcases his friendship with Donald Trump

Donald Trump has been a regular at MSG since the 80s and 90s. In fact, he was in the arena in 2014, and that might have been the last time people saw him there. He was back in 2026 for Game 3, but one video on the internet captured him snoozing. James Dolan was quick to clarify the misconception.

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“We were talking the whole time; he wasn’t sleep-talking. He was very much awake, he was very much engaged,” Dolan said on The Carton Show. “That’s the first sitting President of the United States to ever go to an NBA Finals. That is a huge honor. And he’s a New Yorker. I mean, whatever you think about him, he’s a Knicks fan. People won’t agree to this, I think he’s a great guy.”

It was a pure coincidence that the Knicks lost after winning 13 straight on the night the POTUS was in the Garden. Thankfully, it was the only loss in 51 days since trailing the Atlanta Hawks 2-1 in the first round. Jalen Brunson came in clutch with 45 points (15 in the 4th) and swept the Finals MVP unanimously with all 11 votes.