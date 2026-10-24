Trump Staffer Britt McHenry Reportedly Forced to Resign After Heated NBA Scuffle on the Day of Her Promotion

Just six weeks ago, Britt McHenry joined the State Department as a press adviser. The former ESPN personality quickly secured a promotion. But her rise took a sudden turn after videos surfaced of her heated confrontation during a Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks game.

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Page Six reported that McHenry was promoted to a new role leading External Affairs & Press for under secretary Jacob Helberg’s team on Wednesday. It was the same day she attended the game at the Capital One Arena. It began when the 40-year-old urged some fans to stop hurling abuse towards Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma and his fiancée Winnie Harlow. Then it led to the Donald Trump staffer throwing drinks at fans, which was reported by TMZ.

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“She was forced to resign [over the incident],” a source said on Page Six. “She was promoted and fired within 24 hours.” Further declining to comment on the situation, one spokesperson for the Department of State said, “We do not comment on internal personnel matters.”

“They were saying he plays terribly because his girlfriend’s ugly,” a source claimed, adding that the man made other “terrible” remarks about Harlow. McHenry reportedly told the heckler to “ease up,” but the fans then turned their attention toward her. According to the source, someone even “threw a drink on her.”

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Lip reader Nicola Hickling analyzed several social media videos for Casino.org. In the footage, McHenry appeared to tell one person, “How dare you film me?” She then allegedly shouted, “I work for him. I am famous, so f— you, baby,” possibly referring to her role in the Trump administration.

As the confrontation escalated, a man standing beside the former ESPN personality tried to calm her down. “Listen to me. Don’t react. It ain’t worth it,” he told her.

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McHenry later appeared to explain her side of the incident, saying, “They were bothering me. Maybe I can stand outside, and we can talk this through.” She then allegedly ended the exchange with another blunt remark: “F— you!”

Following the confrontation, McHenry was escorted out of the NBA game at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday evening. Some fans reportedly chanted “get her out” as she left, while she blew kisses toward the fans in attendance.

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The incident comes just weeks after McHenry announced her new government role on social media.

“Big news: I am a newly appointed press advisor for the State Department of the United States of America,” she wrote. “Honored to serve our country’s highest diplomatic institution. Blessed to work for some amazing people (thank you!!).”

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Before working with the Trump administration, McHenry spent three years at ESPN, from 2014 to 2017. Her time there was not without controversy. In 2015, the network suspended her for one week after a video showed her berating an employee at a towing company.

“Do you feel good about your job? So I could be a college dropout and do the same thing? Why, ’cause I have a brain, and you don’t?” McHenry said in the video. She also allegedly mocked the employee’s appearance and living conditions, adding, “Maybe if I was missing some teeth, they would hire me, huh? … ’Cause I’m on television, and you’re in a f–king trailer, honey.”

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McHenry later apologized for her remarks, which drew widespread criticism at the time. Now, the latest incident has put her back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. So far, there is no comment from the forty-year-old. But on Instagram, she uploaded a photo with her dog and captioned it with “🫶.”