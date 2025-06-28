Donovan Mitchell Admits Frustration With Kenny Atkinson’s Tactics After Refusing to Follow LeBron James

The story might have ended in disappointment, but the Cleveland Cavaliers had a historic season. This was Kenny Atkinson’s first season, and he led them to their most successful record in franchise history. Their players experienced an awakening. However, before that could happen, there had to be acceptance. Having astronomical talent meant making just as many sacrifices. But it was easier said than done.

Donovan Mitchell has long been known for leading by being a scoring phenom, consistently ranking among the league’s top scorers while following a set routine during games. However, everything changed when Kenny Atkinson took over as head coach. Early on, the two had a tough but necessary conversation that Mitchell needed to shift his focus from personal stats to elevating the team. At first, the idea didn’t sit well with him. Sacrificing touches and the spotlight wasn’t easy.

As the Cavaliers began to thrive under Atkinson’s system, his resistance faded, and the success quickly overshadowed any lingering doubts about the new approach. “I always tell everybody was like it felt great because we start out the season 15 and. Like very rarely are you met with instant gratification in something that is such a drastic change so I’m sitting there like what are you mad at… Like, I get it. This is the way. Now I have to figure out how to be elite in this space,” he told Taylor Rooks.

The staggering improvement on the court drilled something into Mitchell’s mind. For years, he tried to be the push for his team. Now, it was his turn to sacrifice and take the team with him. So, Mitchell didn’t play as much. But his mindset completely changed, and the same reflected while he narrated his understanding.

“I’m not going to have the same numbers… It’s not going to be the case necessarily. You know what I mean? And being okay with that. Being more efficient in less time. Being okay with that. Working harder to on the offseason understand like, hey, you’re only getting 31 minutes. How are we efficient? It doesn’t mean just scoring. Are we less turnovers? Are you affecting the game in a positive way?” Mitchell added.

It hit him that playing this way benefited the team far more than when he previously tried to be the star. His output wasn’t as flattering anymore. But the Cavaliers finished with the best record in the East. Now, they have the next step. The buildup is towards a championship. However, he wants the Cleveland Cavaliers to carve their own path, and now follow the past.

Donovan Mitchell stresses the uniqueness of the Cavs

The Cavaliers have only ever won one NBA title. It came in 2016, a magical night that saw LeBron James fulfill his promise. Watching the team’s growth last season, those comparisons are being drawn again. Can Mitchell be the LeBron James for this team? But he has no interest in following his predecessors.

“We’re not the LeBron James Kyrie Irving Cavaliers. We do it differently. We do it with Evan. We do it with myself. We do it with DG. We do it with Max. We do with Jay, all the guys on the roster, and it’s just different,” he said on Taylor Rooks X.

It’s a different team after all. They are a decade removed from the last championship. So Donovan Mitchell wants the team to own a different path with the same end goal. Ultimately, he acknowledges how special the 2016 journey was. Spida wants to see the fans experience that again, without trying to be a reflection of that team.

“I think for me, I’m understanding that we do it differently, and we’re going to try to find a way to do it differently. And if we succeed, fantastic. If we fail, I promise you, we going to do it. We we going to keep going… We’re looking to do something special ourselves for the city because they deserve it. The fans deserve it, and that’s the goal,” Mitchell continued.

Trying to be someone else always comes with unnecessary pressure to replicate things. This Cavaliers team has a different dynamic. They have an entire roster that can do special things on any given night. Donovan Mitchell has taken the onus of guiding them in the right way and delivering the promised land the Cleveland fans have craved since 2016.

Ideologies can be different. What matters is that their ambitions match.