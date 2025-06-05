Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland & more send parting Message to Jordan Ott as Suns Await $123.8M Decision

There’s a new sheriff in town at Phoenix. After a poor season despite having a superteam comprising Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, the Phoenix Suns are in for some major changes. And they’ve taken their first step to that end by hiring Jordan Ott as their new head coach. And he’s going to need it as he stares down a major, multi-million dollar decision for his new team in his first few days as head coach. But a few players from his past think that he’s up to the task!

See, before joining the Suns as their new head coach, Jordan Ott was one of Kenny Atkinson’s first hires in Cleveland. Yes, we’re talking about the same man who won Coach of the Year. So, it’s clear that Ott had a huge impact on the Cavs, specifically the players. Look no further than Cavs stars Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and others congratulating him, for proof.

“My guy🤞🏽,” wrote Darius Garland on his Instagram story, with a post of Jordan’s appointment attached. His teammates reshared the same post from ESPN and Shams Charania on their stories with captions of their own to support their former coach. “🫡🫡REAL ONE!!” wrote Cavs star Donovan Mitchell. On the other hand, Issac Okoro didn’t use any words to show his support towards Ott. “🫡,” was all Okoro needed.

While this is a wholesome moment between Ott and his former players, like we said earlier, he’s going to need every ounce of support. Why? Well, he’s going to have to deal with one of the biggest storylines in this offseason – the Kevin Durant trade. See, in the summer of 2025, KD is eligible for a 2-year, $123.8 million extension. And with owner Mat Ishbia saying, they would talk “after the season” and “take care of it,” there’s no prizes for guessing who will have to make this call.

Now, Durant is under contract through the 2025/26 NBA season. So if he does decide to stay, the Phoenix faithful will want him tied down as soon as possible. So, Ott will need to act fast before upsetting the fanbase. Or even worse, before KD himself changes his mind. If you’ve been around the block, you know that’s a REAL possibility.

Nonetheless, the players Jordan coached in Cleveland seem to think he can get the job done. Well, it’s not just them. A Phoenix Suns superstar also thinks Ott can get it done. And we’re not using the term superstar lightly because it’s Devin Booker who’s voiced his support for his newly appointed head coach.

Jordan Ott receives Devin Booker’s stamp of approval

Kevin Durant may be the biggest star on the Suns’ roster. But there’s no arguing the fact that Devin Booker is their franchise player. Having become their all-time leading scorer in the 2024/25 regular season, he’s more valuable now than ever before. Especially with KD’s future teetering on a knife’s edge. In fact, the ownership and front office value him enough to heavily involve him in the hiring process for their new head coach. And according to Shams Charania, Booker “stamped” Ott as the new head coach.

“Team officials focused in recent weeks on Ott and Bryant, who joined the Cavaliers last summer as Coach of the Year Kenny Atkinson’s first hires, and ownership and the front office aligned on the hiring of Ott on Wednesday. Suns franchise cornerstone Devin Booker was involved in the search process during the final stages and stamped Ott as his top choice as well, sources said,” wrote the ESPN insider.

With Booker at the peak of his powers, the Suns need to capitalize now. After all, no one wants another Joel Embiid-Sixers situation. So, allowing Devin to have some say in who coaches him moving forward is a good call. And the fact that he and so many other elite NBA players feel Ott is the man for the job speaks volumes. After all, this will be his first full-time gig as head coach of an NBA team.

Will Ott rise to the challenge of coaching a faltering yet supremely talented Suns squad? Or will the pressures of this messy Kevin Durant trade saga get to him? The summer of 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most unmissable NBA offseasons in league history. So, it’s a waiting game from now till then to see what fate awaits the Suns.