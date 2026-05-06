Donovan Mitchell Feels He Needs to Flop to Get Calls After Pistons Defeat Cavaliers 111–101 in Game 1

Well, the NBA’s methods are finally working. Some players are avoiding the ‘F-word’ to prevent five figure fines. At least that’s the impression Donovan Mitchell gave till he called the officiating that is apparently rewarding ‘flopping.’ The Cleveland Cavaliers star did not hold back in expressing his frustration with the officiating following a tough 11–101 loss against the Detroit Pistons. Despite Mitchell putting up 23 points in Cleveland’s Game 1 defeat on Tuesday, his explosive slashing style did not translate to his usual presence at the charity stripe.

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Following the game, Mitchell publicly questioned why his physical drives to the basket are being ignored by referees. But avoid from triggering the disciplinary office, he took the sarcastic approach. “I’m just not getting the calls. I don’t know why. I don’t flop, maybe that’s why,” Mitchell candidly offered. “And this isn’t just a tonight thing. This has been the entire series, and it’s frustrating a little bit, because I’m such a dynamic driver, right? But I can’t control that. So if they’re not going to call it for me, I got to find a way to finish and do that.”

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Spida made his frustration known. But he also showed he’s conscious that the league doesn’t react kindly to it. “The free-throw disparity is not why we lost… A friend of mine got fined for talking about flopping, so I won’t double down. I feel like that’s what I gotta do at this point,” Mitchell said but doubled down, “I’m trying to get downhill, trying to get to the bucket, and sometimes my people are in my way and I’m trying to fight through contact and I’m not getting these calls.”

Although he doesn’t say it out loud, it seems like a pointed reference to Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, who was fined $50,000 on Tuesday for publicly criticizing playoff officiating. They are indeed really good friends since they were in the NBA Bubble although JB repeatedly declares timeouts for silly things like Spida dunking over him or not helping him in the 2024 dunk contest.

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Goofball friendships aside, both clearly share the same opinion on officiating these playoffs. Mitchell only made two trips to the free-throw line in Game 1. It’s a staggering drop-off for a player who averaged 6.1 free-throw attempts during the regular season and logged 16 total attempts in the first round against Toronto.

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Donovan Mitchell reveals Cavs’ costly error

While Donovan Mitchell’s frustration with the whistle was apparent, the physical dominance of the top-seeded Detroit Pistons was the true catalyst behind their 111-101 victory. The Pistons drew first blood in this second-round matchup by aggressively clogging the paint and exploiting Cleveland’s mistakes, particularly James Harden’s turnovers.

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Detroit forced 20 costly turnovers from the Cavaliers, converting those errors into 31 transition points while Mitchell’s historic NBA-record streak of scoring 30-plus points in nine straight series openers was snapped. He also sat out the last quarter with groin streak.

The physical disparity was most visible at the free-throw line, where the Pistons attempted 35 free throws compared to Cleveland’s 16. Despite the massive gap, Mitchell was quick to clarify that poor officiating was not an excuse for the loss.

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“The free-throw disparity is not why we lost tonight,” Mitchell clarified, a sentiment echoed by Harden, who accepted blame for his sloppy play, stating, “You look within first. Look at my turnovers and a lot of them are just on me and nothing they did.”

Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson backed his star guard’s aggressive approach, urging Mitchell to keep attacking the heart of Detroit’s defense regardless of the whistle. “I’m just going to continue to plead with him to get to the paint, get to the rim. That’s all you can do,” Atkinson said. “We just got to keep driving the ball. You meet aggressiveness with aggressiveness… Keep getting to the paint. It’ll turn. It usually does with the free throws.”

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With Game 2 looming, Cleveland must find a way to balance Atkinson’s aggressive game plan with better ball security to prevent the Pistons from taking a commanding 2-0 series lead.