Donovan Mitchell Leaves ESPN Broadcasters Red Faced With Relationship Confession After Engagement Announcement

What’s more nerve-wracking for an NBA All-Star—taking the final shot with the clock winding down or hiding a surprise from the person they adore? For Donovan Mitchell, that question wasn’t just rhetorical—it became the highlight of a summer league broadcast that caught ESPN’s commentary team completely off guard.

Fresh off a season where he lit up the scoreboard with over 26 points per game, Mitchell traded his jersey for a headset as he joined ESPN’s broadcast crew courtside. It was during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ summer league showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks, and the vibe seemed casual—until the broadcasters jumped right into congratulating him on his recent engagement to R&B sensation Coco Jones. But in their excitement, they fumbled a detail regarding the location of the engagement.

“It wasn’t in Vegas,” Mitchell clarified smoothly. “We were on vacation. We were on vacation a few days ago, but thank you.” You could almost feel the shift in the room. What started as a congratulatory nod quickly became one of the most unexpectedly heartfelt moments of the day. When the panel asked how he pulled off the proposal, Mitchell didn’t hold back.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s hard to keep secrets from her… I wear it on my face… So for this one, to keep it for as long as I did, everybody in her family knew, everybody in my family knew. So there are nights where I was up not falling asleep. She’s like, ‘what’s wrong?’ I’m just like, ‘I got a lot of stuff on my mind,'” Mitchell revealed, leaving the broadcasters all red faced, prompting a “Scoochie Scoochie”, from the panel.

It was on Friday that Donovan Mitchell made it official, posting a photo with Jones and a video of the proposal, set perfectly to her hit song “You.” Fans were quick to show love, and Jones returned the gesture with her own touching post—giving their followers a glimpse into their shared joy.

And the congratulations kept pouring in. From WNBA great Candace Parker to singer Ella Mai, who’s known for being Celtics guard Jayson Tatum’s partner, everyone wanted in on the celebration. But the biggest behind-the-scenes MVPs? Russell Wilson and Ciara. Mitchell made sure to shout them out for helping plan the big moment.

How did Russell Wilson and Ciara help plan Donovan Mitchell’s proposal?

When Donovan Mitchell got down on one knee, it wasn’t just a beautiful moment—it was a whole vibe. The Cavaliers’ six-time All-Star chose a breathtaking setting for his proposal, surrounded by palm trees and perched beside a shimmering pool. The snapshots, shared in a series of Instagram posts Friday night, felt like something out of a movie. But what many fans didn’t see coming? Russell Wilson was one of the masterminds behind it all.

“Thanks for allowing us to plan this with you, Spida,” Wilson wrote on his Instagram story, tagging Mitchell and West2East Luxury, a high-end event firm he’s worked with before. Clearly, this wasn’t your average engagement—it had the Russell Wilson signature touch of elegance and flair. Ciara, never one to hide her joy, chimed in too. She reposted Jones’ announcement with pure excitement: “Soooooo happy for this moment!! Yay!” It’s the kind of heartfelt reaction we’ve come to expect from someone who radiates positivity and celebration.

Mitchell and Jones’ journey began at Michael Rubin’s White Party in 2023, and this proposal adds another milestone to their story. As for the Wilsons, this isn’t their first time playing Cupid. Earlier this year, fans also caught wind of their quiet role in sparking the connection between Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and singer Normani. Turns out, when Russell and Ciara aren’t lighting up the field or the stage, they’re busy making love stories come to life—one unforgettable moment at a time.