Donovan Mitchell Makes Stance Clear on Cavs’ $38M Decision Amid LeBron James Speculation

If you blinked this past season, you might’ve missed just how dominant the Cavaliers were. They tore through the regular season with a East-best 64–18 record, locked in the No. 1 seed in the East, and swept the Heat 4–0 in the opening round—before falling to the Pacers 4–1 in the semis. And just to keep things moving, the Cavs made their $38 million call—locking in their core and sending a clear message: they’re not done.

The Cavaliers didn’t walk into the 2025 NBA Draft looking for a franchise-changer—they came in looking to sharpen the edges. With a stacked core already in place, they focused on depth, grabbing Duke guard Tyrese Proctor at No. 49 and international wing Saliou Niang at 58. But the real headline? Trading Isaac Okoro to the Bulls for Lonzo Ball. It’s a bold swing for a high-IQ playmaker whose fit could be seamless—if he can stay healthy—after nearly two seasons lost to knee injuries. And just as those chess moves were unfolding, Donovan Mitchell made his stance crystal clear.

“Money Merrill, definitely applies now @smerrill05 congrats my guy!!!!” — that was Donovan Mitchell, loud and proud on his Instagram story, as Sam Merrill officially bagged the biggest deal of his career. And honestly? Who can blame him. Merrill went from a 10-day contract guy to a four-year, $38 million deal with the Cavaliers. That’s $9.5 million a year for someone who, not too long ago, was bouncing between G League gyms and end-of-bench cameos. If anyone’s earned a nickname upgrade, it’s Merrill.

Mar 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) shoots in the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Arena.

Now, not everyone’s thrilled about the contract. Some fans and analysts have called it an overpay for a role player. But the Cavs clearly don’t see it that way. This extension — finalized just before Merrill was set to hit unrestricted free agency on July 1 — is the franchise doubling down on a guy who has steadily grown into a key rotation piece. Merrill’s agents, Kieran Piller and Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, helped close the deal, turning the 60th overall pick in the 2020 Draft — once dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant” — into one of Cleveland’s most dependable reserves.

Let’s talk numbers: Merrill appeared in 71 games last season (a career-high), averaging 7.2 points while shooting a solid 37.2% from beyond the arc on over five attempts a night. That kind of volume and efficiency matters, especially for a Cavs team that finished among the league’s top squads in three-point shooting percentage. His five-season NBA journey, which already includes one championship ring, just entered a whole new chapter.

From playing just 350 total minutes across three seasons with the Bucks, Grizzlies, and early Cavs days, to logging serious playoff-worthy minutes, Merrill’s path has been anything but linear. His hustle paid off in 2023 when he joined Cleveland on a 10-day contract and quickly turned it into a multiyear deal — the one that expired this summer. Now? He’s secured through 2028. The Cavs’ current backcourt features Darius Garland, LaMelo Ball, Craig Porter Jr., and now Merrill — who’s carved out a safe spot as a trusted sharpshooter.

LeBron James runs it back in L.A.—But Cleveland isn’t looking back

LeBron James isn’t leaving L.A. just yet. He’s picking up his $52.6 million option for 2025–26, locking in a record 23rd straight NBA season—and his eighth with the Lakers. His agent Rich Paul said, “LeBron wants to compete for a championship,” and made it clear he still values winning. Last year, James offered to cut $15 million off his salary to help land Klay Thompson, but that didn’t work out—this time, he’s going near-max. And honestly? With 24.4 points, 7.8 boards, and 8.2 assists in Year 22, he’s still worth every penny.

Still, that didn’t stop Kevin O’Connor from stirring the pot with a wild what-if: LeBron James returning to Cleveland. In a post on X, he floated the idea of the Cavs trading Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, and likely Max Strus to get under the second apron—saying it’s “a lot to give up for a player who may not put you over the top and may have only one year left.” But O’Connor argued that Allen’s playoff struggles and Garland’s limitations could make this a sneaky salary dump that clears cap space post-LeBron. “In a strange way,” he wrote, “adding LeBron could help optimize their short-term title odds while also helping in the longer term.” It’s messy, complicated, and would need a third team involved—but hey, if the door opens, O’Connor says the Cavs should “all-in on LeBron.”

Not everyone in Cleveland sees it that way, though. Donovan Mitchell isn’t exactly jumping at the idea of turning today’s Cavs into a LeBron-led reunion tour. Reflecting on the team’s 2024–25 playoff run and how far they’ve come, Mitchell made it clear—this isn’t 2016 all over again. “We’re not the LeBron James, Kyrie Irving Cavaliers. We do it differently,” he said. “We do it with Evan, we do it with myself, we do it with DG, we do it with Max, we do it with Jay… and it’s just different.” He respects the legacy—Cleveland’s only title still means everything—but wants people to recognize this group’s own identity. “There’s always that comparison… but I think we’re all comfortable. I’m comfortable to be like, hey that’s not us. That was that team, and we are different.” For Mitchell, it’s not about rewriting history—it’s about writing a brand-new chapter.