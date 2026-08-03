Donovan Mitchell Marries Grammy Award Winner Coco Jones as Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Bam Adebayo & More Celebrate

Last month, Donovan Mitchell agreed to a four-year, $273 million contract extension with the Cavaliers. On Saturday, he exchanged vows with longtime partner Coco Jones in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. While the couple has yet to share official wedding photos, NBA stars Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, and Bam Adebayo were among the guests, putting their Eastern Conference rivalry aside for the celebration.

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Videos shared on Jaylen Brown’s Instagram Stories showed Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell dancing to Musiq Soulchild’s “Love” during the ceremony. The wedding also gave NBA fans another classic Jalen Brunson GIF.

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Brown filmed the Knicks guard from across the room as Brunson stared awkwardly into the camera before suddenly shouting, “JOSH!” to call over teammate Josh Hart.

That said, a few months ago, Brown playfully confronted Mitchell during All-Star Weekend, asking why he hadn’t received a wedding invitation. Mitchell, however, had the receipts, turning the brief exchange into a hilarious viral moment.

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“I’m glad you put it in front of the camera,” said the Cavs star. “We’ve been waiting on your ass to respond. You and Jalen Brunson didn’t respond to the message. We’ve been waiting on y’all.”

Brown maintained his innocence and insisted he didn’t receive any message from Donovan Mitchell.

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The Cavaliers star replied, “Yes, you did. I saw it with my own eyes. My assistant showed me the message. ‘Hey Jaylen, this is such and such.'” Brown then admitted that he had ignored the text because it came from an unknown number. What mattered in the end, though, is that he made sure to show up for Mitchell’s wedding.

While Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson didn’t post any wedding content, Bam Adebayo gave the groom a shoutout on social media, writing, “My boy looks cleannnn 😎.” Mitchell wore a cream-colored suit paired with custom Adidas sneakers featuring the couple’s wedding date.

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In addition to NBA stars, the guest list also included Ciara and Russell Wilson.

“The Real Live Black Ken and Barbie!” Ciara captioned a video posted to her Instagram Stories of the couple on their wedding day, as they shared their first dance. “Yesterday was a dream! 💍🫶🏾 @spidadmitchell @cocojones! We love you guys so much!”

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In fact, Russ also helped Donovan Mitchell plan his proposal in July 2025 and linked him with his trusted event & wedding planner.

“They prepped me with all that, and then they gave me their people like, ‘Hey, this is who you should use. This is where you should go”, Donovan Mitchell said, praising the couple.

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The two have been together for about three years and reportedly met at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s annual Fourth of July White Party in 2023. They were later spotted together at an Usher concert in Las Vegas in September 2024, further fueling speculation about their relationship. In July 2025, while vacationing at a tropical destination, Donovan Mitchell popped the question.