Donovan Mitchell Shares 3-Word Reaction to Fiancee Coco Jones’ Super Bowl LX Performance

While the action on the gridiron at Super Bowl LX captured the world’s attention, Donovan Mitchell was at Levi’s Stadium for the pre-game stage. After the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Sacramento Kings 126-132 yesterday (Spida had 35 points, in case anyone’s wondering), Spida didn’t immediately head to Denver for the next game. He wasn’t going to miss the clash between the Patriots and Seahawks because his fiancee was going to ceremonially tip the game off.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Grammy-winning artist and Mitchell’s fiancée, Coco Jones, led the pre-game ceremony in a throwback to Whitney Houston’s 1991 Super Bowl performance. While the decision to have a performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at Super Bowl LX was a polarizing one, her rendition of the cultural anthem was moving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her beau was on the sidelines watching her up close. They even shared an intimate moment after she left the stage, the pictures of which has social media fluttering. But it was Donovan Mitchell’s reaction after the sweet moment that raised the boyfriend bar in the stratosphere.

He didn’t waste time hopping on X.com to show how he felt after Coco’s powerful performance. He posted that famous Vince McMahon GIF with a succinct, emotional message. “Got me like 😂😂” We totally get it, Spida.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-word reaction perfectly captured the mix of pride and overwhelming emotion the All-Star guard felt watching Jones deliver a moving performance and an incredible tribute to Whitney Houston. His post racked up 9.5k likes before the game was even up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones’ Super Bowl moment goes viral

When Donovan Mitchell put a ring on it in July 2025, who would’ve thought he’d be at the sidelines of Levi’s Stadiums watching the Super Bowl pre-game ceremony between a packed NBA schedule? But that happened when Coco Jones was chosen as a performer in December 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple has been together since 2023 and quickly emerged as a power couple in sports and entertainment despite their very lowkey vibes. The most outspoken Jones is about her man, it’s when she refers to him as her “biggest cheerleader.” Even with the disstance between Cleveland and Hollywood, she’s shown her support for his career multiple times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The romance between the Spida and the Bel-Air star reached a fever pitch immediately following her final note. As Jones made her way off the field, she was greeted by Mitchell in a moment captured by dozens of fans in the stands.

Photographs of the couple sharing a celebratory kiss and embrace quickly flooded social media, providing a rare, intimate look at the NBA’s newest marquee couple.