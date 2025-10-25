Donovan Mitchell Surpasses LeBron James in Historic 35-Point Showing vs Nets

There are stats, and then there are statements. If you were watching Donovan Mitchell on Friday night, you saw a claim staked in real time. 35 points, 5 made threes, and a new spot ahead of LeBron James in the Cavaliers’ record books. The 131–124 against Brooklyn was more than a mere regular-season win.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Mitchell now holds the franchise lead for most games with at least 35 points and five threes, a mark once owned by the man who redefined Cleveland basketball.

They opened strong, outscoring the Nets 34-23 in the first quarter, then ran out of the gate in the third with a 20-7 surge that saw them hit five straight threes. Cleveland’s offense looked sharp, their bench productive, and Mitchell, well, he looked like the MVP they need him to be.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sure, the Nets rallied late, but that’s basketball. It’s the story of runs and comebacks, and in the end, the Cavaliers held firm. Mitchell shot 10-of-15 from the field, navigated a team still missing Darius Garland, Max Strus, and De’Andre Hunter, and carried a roster that’s still figuring itself out.

Lonzo Ball’s integration into the second unit and Larry Nance Jr.’s veteran presence matter, but when the lights shine brightest, it’s Mitchell who decides the play. Now, let’s talk context.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

LeBron James did it with a different roster and different styles. But numbers don’t lie. And while LeBron may have dominated the record books, Mitchell’s efficiency and willingness to shoulder the load make this milestone feel different. Statistically, the comparison with LeBron is fascinating.

AD

LeBron played 11 seasons in Cleveland, averaging 27.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists. Mitchell, in 540 career games, averages 24.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. Not far off. And the specific metric, games with 35 points and 5 threes, reflects not only scoring talent but also long-range capability. But it’s more than numbers.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Donovan Mitchell’s influence beyond the box score

It’s about how Mitchell fits with this Cavaliers team. Jarrett Allen and Sam Merrill each scored 22 points on Friday, the bench contributed 31, and yet Mitchell was the keystone. Cleveland led by as many as 25 points before the late Nets tested their composure in the fourth quarter. This is a team built around Mitchell’s ability to stretch defenses and his willingness to make the plays that matter.

via Imago Oct 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) speaks to Cleveland Cavaliers associate head coach Johnnie

Bryant during a time out in the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Off the court, Mitchell’s narrative is equally interesting. His interview on Andscape gave us peek into his mindset and the pressures of leading a Cleveland team that finished 64-18 last season, only to fall in the second round. He’s candid about striving for a championship, about balancing fame and personal life, and about owning his narrative.

When Mitchell talked about returning to New York for the season opener against the Knicks on October 22, there was pride, hometown connection, and a competitive edge. “That’s a special night,” he said. “They beat us in the playoffs in 2023. They’ve made it farther than us. We’re trying to get to where they’ve gone. We haven’t even gotten there yet.” He’s setting the tone for a season that could define his legacy.

And let’s not forget the narrative hook that makes Mitchell relatable: his candidness about life, engagement to Coco Jones, and racial experiences growing up in Greenwich. These dimensions make his on-court heroics feel human. They’re milestones that reflect personal and professional growth.

Mitchell is on pace to reshape the Cavaliers’ modern identity. And if Friday’s performance is any indication, he’s not slowing down. So while LeBron’s legacy in Cleveland is untouchable in many ways, Mitchell’s journey is just warming up, and the leaderboard is merely the beginning.