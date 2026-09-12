Donovan Mitchell & Wife Seemingly Throw Shade at Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson at US Open

The Las Vegas Aces are closer to their title defense in the playoffs, A’ja Wilson is poised to make history with a fifth MVP, and the Heat and Cavs are preparing for training camp with revamped rosters. Still, the real competition is brewing on a different court. Fresh off their romantic summer wedding, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and Grammy-winning R&B star Coco Jones stepped out in style at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the US Open, radiating newlywed bliss. A little swept by the energy from Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe’s matchup, Spida just had to come for basketball’s royal couple there.

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Mr. and Mrs. Spida, who tied the knot in an intimate New York State ceremony on August 1, turned heads in ‘proper’ fashion during their second trip to Flushing Meadows, their first as a married couple. When asked on the blue carpet how the couple was enjoying their time back at the tennis major, Mitchell made sure to highlight their sharp fashion choices before diving straight into the lighthearted trash talk.

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“Doing good. Excited to be here. This is our second time through,” Mitchell shared during the interview. “I think we did proper this time. We got all dressed up. Married life has been really good. We’re excited.”

However, amidst the glitz and glamour of Arthur Ashe Stadium, Mitchell managed to spark a hilarious wave of social media banter by playfully taking a jab at Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo and Las Vegas Aces icon A’ja Wilson.

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The conversation quickly shifted toward court dominance when the interviewer posed a hypothetical scenario: which NBA couple could the newly married duo beat in a tennis doubles match?

Without missing a beat, Mitchell didn’t hesitate to throw down the challenge.

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“Oh, Bam and A’ja,” Mitchell declared boldly. “And we beating them for sure.”

Jones joined in on the banter, exclaiming, “Oh my god, that’s a great answer.”

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Mitchell pushed the competitive ribbing even further, delivering the final verdict: “It’s an easy dub.” Somebody must be salty their 71-point game got outdone by a certain 83-point outing.

Caught off guard by her husband’s confidence, Jones quickly stepped in to soften the blow, saying, “Wait. I didn’t hear that second half. We love y’all, no shade.”

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While Jones tried to keep the peace with Bam and A’ja, Mitchell’s friendly jab hit closer to home, considering Adebayo was actually in attendance for the couple’s spectacular August wedding.

The Heat star joined fellow NBA luminaries Jaylen Brown and Jalen Brunson to celebrate the nuptials, even taking to social media to compliment Mitchell’s cream-colored suit and custom Adidas sneakers in a post that read, “My boy looks cleannnn 😎.”

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Fun fact: The celebrity ties run even deeper through Russell Wilson, who helped Mitchell plan his July 2025 proposal and connected him with event planner Kristi Lee to pull off the dream ceremony.

Mitchell’s confidence in taking on Adebayo and Wilson comes during a packed summer of headlines for all four stars.



Following a blockbuster four-year, $273 million contract extension with Cleveland, Mitchell turned his attention to his personal life, while Jones dropped her latest single, “Love Me Through,” with the official music video featuring behind-the-scenes footage from their wedding.

On the other end of Mitchell’s joke, Adebayo and Wilson have been keeping a relatively low profile as a couple following a whirlwind summer.



Wilson, the reigning WNBA MVP for the fourth time, recently withdrew from Team USA’s 2026 FIBA World Cup roster to manage ongoing back issues, a decision that sparked unwarranted online scrutiny from fans after she was spotted attending a J. Cole concert in Las Vegas alongside Adebayo shortly after.

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Though Jones attempted to walk back her husband’s trash talk with a warm disclaimer, Mitchell’s bold “easy dub” declaration has set the stage for a potential offseason showdown.



With the basketball stars operating at the prime of their playing careers, fans can only hope Adebayo and Wilson accept the challenge for a friendly doubles match at next year’s tournament.