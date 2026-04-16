“Don’t Be Making All These Excuses”: LaMelo Ball’s Father LaVar Fires Back at Erik Spoelstra, Calls Out Critics

LaMelo Ball’s game-winner during the Play-In clash against the Charlotte Hornets was almost forgotten. Fans labelled him ‘dirty’ after he appeared to grab Bam Adebayo’s ankle, causing the Heat star’s injury in the second quarter. Criticism came from every direction. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra felt his actions warranted an ejection. Nick Wright went a step further, calling him a “clown”.

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LaMelo Ball stayed quiet. However, his family stepped in to protect the former Big Baller athlete. Notably, his father, LaVar Ball, took aim at everybody coming after his youngest son.

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“Spoelstra, don’t be making all these excuses, talking about you don’t want to make an excuse. Then why make one? Win the game and call it in. But if somebody falling on top of me, you best believe I’m going to put my hands up and do all kinds of stuff. That’s just how the Ball is taught. We do some dangerous stuff, get out of the way because we ain’t getting stepped on,” he said in response to Spoelstra’s comments.

Nick Wright for the meaner end of the stick from LaVar Ball. That was expected after the analyst’s loaded attack on LaMelo Ball. The father of three flipped the tables on Wright.

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“Has Nick Wright ever looked in a mirror? I bet if you look in the dictionary right now and look for a clown, you’re going to see two things. One, it’s going to someone with some long hair on the sides and a big ass nose. Yup, that’s Nick Wright. A clown in itself,” Ball added.

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The criticism did seem to be overblown, especially from Wright. Yes, LaMelo Ball’s play was dangerous. That’s why Spoelstra’s plea, although extreme, seemed fair. But the FS1 analyst went a step too far. Beyond calling Ball a “clown”, he also said the Hornets star is unreliable and erratic on and off the court. That attracts unnecessary hate towards a promising star who made a mistake and apologised right after.

NBA punishes LaMelo Ball’s play against Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat were understandably angry with the result of the Play-In tournament. Adebayo’s injury was an early turning point. And with Spoelstra’s rant after the game, the league opened an investigation into LaMelo Ball’s actions. It may have been unintentional. However, Ball’s trip was the main reason Bam Adebayo fell on his tailbone.

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The NBA found that to be true as well, and penalised the 24-year-old Hornets cornerstone.

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The league deemed LaMelo Ball made “unnecessary and reckless” contact with Bam Adebayo. The first step they took was to hand out a Flagrant 2 for creating a significant injury risk. Furthermore, Ball was also fined $60,000 for his conduct and profanity used in a live TV interview.

Luckily, LaMelo Ball won’t have to miss the Hornets’ next do-or-die encounter against the Philadelphia 76ers. The dazzling point guard won’t be suspended after the incident with Bam Adebayo.

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The NBA’s punishment sets the right example, prioritizing player safety. With LaMelo Ball not being a repeat offender, the drawback wasn’t as harsh. Do you think they went easy on the Hornets star? Let us know your views in the comments below.