“Don’t Do That”: Steve Kerr Visibly Frustrated After Radio Host Jokes About Warriors Clinching Play-In Berth

If there was any indicator of how much stress the Golden State Warriors are in right now, you need to look at the opening of Steve Kerr’s appearance on Steiny & Guru. This team has lost Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody in the most devastating fashions, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis’ availability is questionable at all times, the return of Stephen Curry is still doubtful, they’ve barely strung together a bunch of wins this month, and they have no room for error to retain their one postseason chance. At this time, Kerr would like no jinxes, please.

The atmosphere turned visibly sharp when the hosts attempted to congratulate Kerr on officially clinching a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament. It wasn’t the hosts fault. It’s just that the play-in tournament has become an undesirable reminder of the team’s fall from grace.

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“Congratulations on the clinching [of] the play-in,” the host joked, prompting an immediate and stern rebuke from Kerr. “I’ve been on the 600. Yeah, you knew that. Don’t do that. I know,” Kerr responded with a smile that wasn’t real.

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His demeanour carried visible frustration that didn’t fit the typical lighthearted nature of Steiny and Guru’s show. But they fortunately laughed it off and did the rest of the interview uneventfully.

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The exchange highlighted the psychological toll of a 2025-26 season that has worn down the Warriors dynasty. The play-in bound team has been very close to missing the berth. But this isn’t a new problem.

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Golden State has struggled to qualify for the playoffs for several consecutive seasons. It underscores the aging veteran core’s closing window and the decline of the Warriors’ dynasty. Kerr’s reaction was a blunt reflection of the frustration going around in the Bay.

The play-in fatigue is plaguing Steve Kerr and Warriors’ locker room

Steve Kerr’s response to the hosts mirrored a broader sentiment of play-in fatigue infecting the Warriors locker room. This marks the third time in recent years the Warriors have found themselves fighting for their postseason lives in the 9-versus-10 bracket, a type of category you don’t expect from a team that has Stephen Curry.

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This internal irritation was perhaps best encapsulated by Draymond Green earlier this month, who bluntly told reporters he was “sick of the Play-In.”

The congratulations from the media might feel particularly hollow for the team that has to reset its expectations with every injury. As Curry’s return from a nagging runner’s knee was pushed further, Kerr had to realistically admit they can’t aim for the sixth seed in the West anymore. They dropped their bar to the eighth which needed two more wins.

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They miraculously got those two wins but have no margin of error for the dozen or so games left in the regular season. Green, Kerr, and others have admitted that the format might be exciting for the fans. But for the Warriors, a grueling reminder of a team’s inability to secure a guaranteed playoff berth.