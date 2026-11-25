LeBron James isn’t the primary scorer anymore. But that hardly makes him any less dangerous. Considering his age, the above statement may sound outrageous. Well, his coaches might know a thing or two about him. The 41-year-old is averaging 16.6 points (career low) in his first season with the 76ers on a star-studded roster. Ahead of Wednesday’s NBA Cup matchup, the Heat face a familiar challenge:

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Prepare for a player who can spend much of a game creating opportunities for others, then take control when he decides the moment calls for it.

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“At any given moment, he can just flip the switch on and he’s that. I think what he’s doing is brilliant, for that group,” Eric Spoelstra said, speaking to the reporters today. The Miami coach, who led James during their four seasons together with the Heat.

He praised the way the veteran has helped his new teammates settle into their own games.

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“He’s allowing the other guys to feel comfortable and be who they’ve been previously. And I think that’s given them an overall comfort level that I think has translated to a lot of those clutch wins. So much of clutch games is just feeling comfortable and playing to what you know. And I think that’s by design with LeBron.”

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LeBron James’ approach, Spoelstra suggested, reflects a broader view of the season rather than a loss of confidence in his own ability. He sees the bigger picture and lets teammates such as Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown find their rhythm.

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But Spoelstra’s warning was not to mistake that patience for passiveness.

“He’s looking at the big picture of this. He’s looking at it from 20,000 feet above, not in this exact moment. But don’t get it twisted. Like, at any given point during a game, he can hit that button and switch and just say, Okay, I’m exactly who I’ve been.”

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LeBron James offered a reminder of that scoring gear in Philadelphia’s recent loss to Portland.

With Embiid sidelined by illness, he scored a season-high 23 points, shooting 8-for-13 from the field and 4-for-5 from three-point range. The performance came as the Sixers fell 128–111, but it showed James can still shoulder a larger offensive load when needed.

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Spoelstra knows that capacity from experience.

LeBron James and the Heat reached four consecutive NBA Finals from 2011 through 2014, winning championships in 2012 and 2013. Miami now enters Philadelphia on a seven-game winning streak and at 2–0 in East Group B. A win would clinch the group.

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For Miami, the task is not simply to limit LeBron James’ early scoring. It is to stay alert for the moment he shifts gears. Spoelstra’s message is straightforward: the Heat must account for every version of James, including the one who has spent years taking over the biggest games.