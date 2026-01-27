“Don’t Have the Energy”: LeBron James Sends Retirement Signal in Crucial Health Confession

After more than 20 years in the league, LeBron James has seen and survived everything the NBA can throw at a player. Even now, he isn’t just showing up but leading, and the 20+ points average speaks about his fitness. But lately, there have been moments where the weight of it all feels harder to shake, especially on game days when the body and mind don’t always respond the way they used to. Will the rumors of retirement finally take shape?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That might still be months away because even James is surprised by how he has managed to play on back-to-back nights. Earlier this season, when he returned from injury, there were doubts if his body could handle consecutive games. That concern lingered for weeks (even if things have changed). Still, the tired star talked about how difficult it feels and the effort it takes to push through those nights.

“Bro, it’s very fascinating to me, and it’s kind of like weird too at times, like it’s times where I wake up on game days and I’ll be like, I don’t have it, man,” James told Tyrese Haliburton on the recent episode of his Mind the Game podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t have the energy. I’m tired. I don’t know how I’m going to be able to work up just what you need to get through a 48-minute game, or however long you’re on the floor.”

Just the other night, the veteran forward put up 24 points, 3 assists, and 5 rebounds during his team’s win against the Chicago Bulls. It goes to show how much work and effort James has been putting in to stay consistent. The Lakers have the seventh-best offense in the league, and he’s played a huge role in it. His ability to pass the ball and get downhill remains a valuable asset to the Lakers.

Imago Dec 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a foul during the second half of a game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

“I’d be like, I don’t even know how I’m doing it. So, I’m just trying to squeeze as much juice out of the lemon, out of the orange, out of whatever that’s left as much as I can and just continue to go on and play the game that I love, man,” James further stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

King knows he is reaching the twilight of his career. He has acknowledged it in multiple podcasts now that he’s trying to make the most of the time he has left. So, is this the end of LeBron James? Well, not now perhaps, but the end is surely near. In fact, one of his former Los Angeles Lakers teammates believes that next season might be the last year of the Akron Hammer in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

LeBron James’ former teammate makes a bold prediction about his retirement

LeBron James has been making an extra effort to stay consistent this season, and it indicates that he might soon be calling it quits. This is James’ 23rd season, and his current contract with the Purple and Gold is supposed to end this summer, which has further increased the speculation around his retirement plan. Amid this, Lou Williams has made a strong prediction.

“I think next year is the farewell tour,” Williams said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, given James’ recent statement and his current contract situation. While the Akron Hammer’s physical condition isn’t what it used to be, another major factor that could prompt him to call it quits after this season is his current situation with the Lakers.

As things stand right now, James is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. This puts his future in Los Angeles in jeopardy. However, one reason this season won’t be his last in the league is the fact that he’ll definitely announce his farewell tour, and it seems hard that he would be willing to move away from Southern California.

41 years and still running, but the day when he hangs up his boots isn’t far. Two decades of brilliance might soon move to NBA highlights from a live game. Live what he has to offer.