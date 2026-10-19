“Don’t Know How Much Patience We Need”: Luka Doncic Unsure About Lakers Immediate Future

The Lakers’ new big three have played 13 minutes together. Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler finally shared the floor in the preseason finale against Denver, and the Lakers lost 121-106. Opening night against the Warriors is Wednesday.

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Doncic, though, is not promising a quick fix.

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“I don’t know how much patience is gonna be needed,” he said when asked about the new starting lineup. “Just start a new season, lot of new guys. I can’t see in the future, so I don’t know how much patience we need.”

The questions around the new roster make sense. When Doncic arrived from Dallas in February 2025, he had little time to build chemistry before the playoffs. Last season was his first full year in Los Angeles: the Lakers won 53 games, but a hamstring strain in April kept him out of the playoffs, and Oklahoma City swept them in the second round.

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Then LeBron James left for Philadelphia, and the front office rebuilt the roster around Doncic.

That rebuild is still coming together. Against Denver, the Lakers started Doncic, Reaves and Kessler alongside Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams, while Quentin Grimes came off the bench. Grimes had started earlier in the preseason and played well, shooting 53.3% from the field through his first four games.

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Coach JJ Redick has said three starting spots are settled, but he hasn’t committed to the last two. One Lakers broadcaster projected Grimes and Williams. Later in the post-game presser, Austin Reaves opened up about the team’s performance.

“There’s gonna be some growing pains,” Reaves said of the lineup. “Just a lack of reps together so far, but you take guys like that, that are that talented, you are more than likely gonna pick up on it sooner than later. We’ll continue to grow that over the next couple days and get ready for opening night.”

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This was also the only second preseason game that Reaves played with Kessler. On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets core has been together for years. It’s not a lack of experience for the Lakers individually as much as it is a lack of experience playing with one another.

But the concerns go beyond just the chemistry they might have on the floor. While the team possesses brilliant scorers like Doncic and Reaves, some have doubted their defensive prowess. Furthermore, if Luka Doncic sustains an injury as he did last season, there isn’t a thoroughly reliable name to replace him anymore.

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Therefore, the absence of LeBron James and the relatively younger roster has many doubting the Lakers. Regardless, the team marches on and is set to take on the Golden State Warriors in their regular season opener.