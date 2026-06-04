‘Don’t Know if We Can Keep Austin Reaves’: 3x Champion Pushes Lakers Toward Giannis Antetokounmpo Move

The Los Angeles Lakers face an offseason shrouded in roster uncertainty. Will they get Giannis Antetokounmpo? Will they keep LeBron James? Who would be the sacrificial lamb to pay both of them? As franchise legend James Worthy sees it, a massive philosophical shift is required to bring championship banner number 18 to southern California. The unfortunate sacrifice for that would have to be the new resurgent franchise star, Austin Reaves.

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Speaking during a special live episode of the Road Trippin’ podcast in San Antonio, the 3x NBA Champion made it clear that the current core is insufficient for a true title run. When Kendrick Perkins pressed on whether a future tandem of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves could serve as the franchise pillars capable of returning the Lakers to the promised land, Worthy dismissed the notion. In very little words, the Showtime star implied the Lakers need a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for a Magic Johnson.

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“Unless we get a killer big, a dominant [big]…” Worthy declared, leaving the show’s hosts to fill in the blanks. For what it’s worth, they agreed they need a gritty addition to the team like Shaquille O’Neal once was.

Big Game seemingly feels the Lakers lack someone who can throw elbows (which was frankly a Shaq special). He’s pushing for them to get someone who’s not afraid to be an enforcer, even if it means parting ways with Reaves. When Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson floated names like Daniel Gafford or a prime Shaq, Worthy set his sights on a more modern MVP target. “No, we need a Giannis,” Worthy asserted.

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He emphasized it with a brutal reality check for AR15 fans. “In order to get that, I don’t know if we can keep Austin. I don’t know if we can pay, and we don’t know what LeBron [James]’s going to do.”

A perfectly time comment. Giannis Antetokounmpo has not even hit the free agency market yet and he’s a bigger target than LeBron James. For weeks, reports claim the Lakers are actively pushing for a pursuit of the Milwaukee Bucks superstar. However, Worthy perfectly summarized the harsh financial and logistical realities of executing such a blockbuster move.

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Lakers’ Offseason Dilemma: Giannis Antetokounmpo outweighs Austin Reaves

James Worthy clearly highlights a brewing identity crisis for the Lakers that’s far from the ‘Shaq & Kobe’ and Showtime personas. As they navigate LeBron James’ late-career window and impending free agency decisions, the allure of pairing a multi-time MVP like Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Lakers’ brand is obvious. Even better with Luka Doncic. It’s a matter of deciding who among Bron and Austin Reaves would complete and idealistic superteam.

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It perhaps depends on Rob Pelinka’s willingness to gut the team’s depth and asset pool but cap space remains a severe roadblock. Especially when LeBron has given an ultimatum, either give him a veteran max or tactical depth. And even the Game thinks Bron is worthy of a max deal.

Meanwhile, a breakout season has many speculating that Austin Reaves will opt out of his contract to hit free agency which will allow him to command a $40 million payraise. Giannis Antetokounmpo is slated to earn a base salary of $58 million for the upcoming NBA season. A team would have to be unafraid of the second apron to keep both these salaries.

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As the days pass, the Giannis to Lakers fantasy looks more and more impossible. But the Lakers have already heard Worthy. Reports indicate that the team is actively on the hunt for a big. Jalen Duren and Robert Williams III’s names have been floated as favorites to replace Deandre Ayton.

If a top-tier superstar trade proves logistically impossible due to strict CBA constraints, Worthy offered a pragmatic fallback plan centered around restoring the team’s historic physical identity. The Hall of Famer suggested acquiring a high-energy, physical enforcer to anchor the painted area. “I would take you know, just not a top-notch center, but just something like a [Isaiah] Hartenstein,” Worthy explained. “I’d take somebody who’s a Perkins, somebody who can come in there and slap people around. You know what I mean? We need somebody to come in there and, you know…” Worthy proceeds to throw elbows though we got his point.

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Even then, those acquisitions seem improbable without shedding some salary or keeping certain stars on a discount. Whether Rob Pelinka and the front office aggressively swing for the fences for Giannis or pivot toward rugged frontline depth like Hartenstein, Worthy’s mandate is clear: LA needs to get bigger and more physical to catch up.