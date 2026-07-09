“Don’t Know Where We’re Going to End Up”: Stephen Curry Admits Waiting on LeBron James Is Affecting Warriors’ Offseason

The Warriors entered the offseason hoping to maximize Stephen Curry’s remaining championship window. Instead, they have found themselves in no-man’s-land. While most contenders have aggressively reshaped their future with blockbuster trades, the Dubs continue to wait on a decision that could redefine their trajectory. Until LeBron James reveals where he intends to play next season, everything else can wait.

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“That might be a premature question and answer, just because I don’t know where we’re going to end up,” Stephen Curry said when asked whether waiting on James has complicated the Warriors’ offseason.

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In short, he acknowledged the growing uncertainty in his latest interview with the San Francisco Chronicle. “That’s why the offseason is a season, not just a day or a week.”

His comments reflected two realities. The first was patience. Curry understands blockbuster decisions rarely happen overnight. The second was the growing difficulty of building a roster while waiting for one of the league’s biggest superstars to make a decision.

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“They know how I feel. They’re always trying to win,” Curry added, reaffirming his confidence in GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office. “It’s very unique circumstances right now, and it always goes back to timing and how many guys are available, especially at the top of the salary.”

The Bay Area side’s strategy has come with a clear cost.

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By preserving financial flexibility for a potential pursuit of LeBron, the Dubs have watched much of free agency fade away in plain sight. Several useful rotation pieces have already found new homes, while the Warriors have avoided making long-term financial commitments.

Reports throughout the offseason linked the Warriors to guards such as Anfernee Simons and versatile forwards like Rui Hachimura. But keeping the room open for LeBron James has put the front office in limbo, restricting them from acting aggressively.

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So, the equation is simple.

If James signs elsewhere, many of the mid-tier free agents will already be off the board. It will leave the Dubs looking for roster fillers instead of role players.

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Steph acknowledged that possibility.

“I don’t know what kind of creative ways we can continue to get better if LeBron doesn’t come or whatever, but we’ll figure it out.”

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The LeBron James gamble leaves the Warriors searching for Plan B

The optimism surrounding the Warriors’ pursuit of James has reportedly cooled down in recent days, as per Anthony Slater.

Above all, the hero of the offseason, Shams Charania, reported that the Warriors are no longer viewed as the “top-tier” suitors for the Akron Hammer. Teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers are believed to have gained momentum.

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Moreover, another road to acquire Bron has also appeared to have closed. Initially, Draymond Green’s contract decision to opt out suggested that the team would have the financial leverage to accommodate Bron, along with Anthony Davis.

However, a report claimed that the Wizards have no interest in trading the big man.

Imago Apr 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) meets with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after the game at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

On the other hand, the Warriors have a delicate financial situation. They remain close ($177 M approx.) to the first apron and roughly have $32.5 million in salary cap space to fill four more spots. It means every remaining roster spot carries added importance. Any major acquisition will directly shape how the rest of the roster will act.

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If LeBron James chooses another destination, the front office will need to have a plan B. And according to Anthony Slater, the Dubs do have a fallback option.

The intriguing alternative is DeMar DeRozan.

The veteran forward recently entered free agency after the Sacramento Kings waived his contract. Although many reports tie the 6x All-Star with the Toronto Raptors, the Dubs could emerge as a realistic option.

However, for now, everything remains on hold.

As Stephen Curry stressed, the off-season is a season, and not a day or a week. So, we have to wait to witness how things pan out.