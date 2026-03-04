“Don’t Know Why”: JJ Redick Breaks Silence on Heated Moment With Luka Doncic Ahead of Lakers-Pelicans

A 12 second clip threatened to throw the Los Angeles Lakers locker room into disarray. However, the people at the heart of it didn’t put as much energy into it as the Internet did. Head coach JJ Redick dismissed the drama surrounding a viral clip of a sideline exchange with superstar Luka Doncic during the February 28 game in San Francisco.

Speaking ahead of the Lakers’ matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Redick addressed the intense scrutiny that followed the team’s recent visit to the Bay, where cameras caught a seemingly frosty back-and-forth on the bench. While social media speculators framed the moment as a sign of locker room dysfunction, Redick categorized the interaction as a mundane reality of professional competition.

​”I didn’t think much of it at the time to be honest with you. I don’t think Luka did either,” Redick told reporters when asked for context on the viral footage. “He and I have a great relationship. I really value our relationship… those things happen, you know, not every game, but they happen very frequently.”

JJ Redick emphasized that in a high-stakes environment where two individuals are simply “trying to win a basketball game,” vocal disagreements are often a prerequisite for getting on the same page. He noted that he actively encourages a “player-led” culture where athletes feel empowered to bring concerns to the coaching staff.

He did however, address the public’s fascination with the clip, saying, “I don’t know why it went [viral]… it felt very [normal] to me.”

If he Redick needs to know why it went viral, LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul blames a “robust” media environment that looks for drama. Regardless, the NBA player-turned-coach’s veteran perspective suggests that while the outside world hunts for a crack in the Lakers system, the internal focus remains on the everyday challenges of a team still finding its rhythm.

JJ Redick’s approach with Luka Doncic

The scrutiny on these sideline exchanges is bigger now that the Lakers have a ‘Big 3’ so to speak. Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves are available at the same time and Redick’s primary focus is to optimize that. At such a time, the little details raise doubts about team chemistry.

That game against the Golden State Warriors, Doncic was going back to the bench after dabbing James and was in a normal mood. Until Redick grabbed his arm. In fan-taken clips, Luka apparently shrugged Redick’s grip off coldly.

Redick followed Doncic to the bench and some words were exchanged. It didn’t look pleasant because JJ stomped away at the end of it and Doncic sprang up to argue further. Jarred Vanderbilt physically held Doncic back and pulled him to the bench.

Observers thought this was a clear sign Luka didn’t like his coach. But neither the player nor coach have paid attention to the chatter.

As they face the Pelicans, Redick has reportedly tweaked the lineup to counter the surge of Herb Jones. Austin Reaves and LeBron James will have more minutes together instead of with Doncic. It also marks a less cautious approach since Reaves returned from injury.

Redick didn’t waste any time moving past that singular issue. As most vetrans have pointed out already, these sideline clashes are part and parcel of a team finding its championship identity.