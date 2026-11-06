“Don’t Let Anger Hurt a Player”: Coach K Sends Message to JJ Redick About His Temper on the Lakers Sideline

One aspect JJ Redick lacks as a coach is the ability to hide his emotions. He has everything written on his face. Whether he is challenging his players during a game or questioning their execution after the final buzzer, the Lakers head coach wears his emotions on his sleeve. And never shies away from the press. But does it come at a cost? Mike Krzyzewski, who coached Redick at Duke, draws the line for him.

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Coach K’s latest message to his former player touches on a challenge Redick must navigate throughout his coaching career.

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“As he’s progressed, he still gets angry, which is good,” Krzyzewski said in his interview with the Orange County Register, discussing Redick’s development and his philosophy. The former Duke coach acknowledged that Redick still gets angry, but does not consider that a problem in itself.

“I was angry at different times my whole career. I think it’s a motivator. It’s an emotion. But then don’t let anger hurt a player or hurt a team. Make sure it helps a player and helps a team. And you get angry because it means a lot. You want to win, you want what you put out on the court to work. You want that guy, that player to function at the ability he’s capable of functioning at.”

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Coach K’s point was not that Redick should become less demanding. Rather, the emotion must serve a purpose. A coach can hold players accountable without letting a difficult moment turn personal or undermine their confidence.

It’s relevant given some of JJ Redick’s recent moments on the Lakers sideline. His intensity has become part of his identity, but it has also drawn scrutiny regarding his relationship with the roster.

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For instance, a few days ago…

After the Lakers built a late 15-point lead against the Raptors, Redick put in his reserves for the garbage minutes. Guess what? They nearly gave it away in roughly a minute. Turnovers and defensive breakdowns allowed the Raptors to cut the margin to five, forcing Redick to bring his starters back into the game.

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He did not hide his displeasure afterward.

Redick said he would not make the same mistake again and warned that players who were not ready to compete would not get those minutes. The Lakers escaped with the win. But the episode showed how quickly his frustration can become public accountability.

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LeBron James Sees a Familiar Coaching Influence in JJ Redick

JJ Redick’s approach has also drawn comparisons to Krzyzewski’s own coaching methods.

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LeBron James, who played under Coach K with Team USA, has previously connected the two coaches through their willingness to be direct with players. Redick does not sugarcoat his expectations, and that bluntness is something James recognizes from his time with the former Duke coach.

“You look at JJ’s career as a basketball player, all the way from high school, he’s been a winner his whole life. And he’s been taught the game the right way. It’s been no sugarcoating from the coaches that’s put him in the position that he’s in today. I had an opportunity to play for Coach K a couple times, and with Coach K, there’s no sugarcoating.”

Their relationship goes back much further than Redick’s NBA coaching career.

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He spent four seasons at Duke between 2002 and 2006, finishing with 2,769 points and establishing himself as one of the most accomplished players in the program’s history. Krzyzewski saw firsthand the competitiveness that now shapes Redick’s approach from the sideline.

There have been other signs that JJ Redick is trying to refine that approach. JJ’s frustration doesn’t stop at the individual level; it often reflects broader concerns about whether the group is following the standards he has established.

Redick has also acknowledged the need to manage his own emotions, embracing a “calm is better” approach and working with a performance coach. That does not mean abandoning his competitive edge. It means finding a way to convey urgency without letting frustration take over.

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The Lakers’ 7-2 start offers some evidence that the group is functioning well despite those moments. Redick’s challenge is to maintain that momentum while integrating a roster that still has adjustments to make.