“Don’t Push Me Off”: Tristan Thompson Sets Record Straight on Retirement, Calls Out Fake News

A year away from the NBA, Tristan Thompson already knew that Father Time would win at one point. Living his best dad-life past year, he hasn’t missed basketball much. But one thing he has kept on believing is that, right now, it is not his time to call it a day. But when his recent comment ignited retirement murmurs, he had a single message for everyone: Not so fast.

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“Nah, fake news,” Thompson said during an NBA TV segment. “I drop my kids off at school, you know, to be a dad, and everyone’s texting me like congratulations. Yeah, I put fake news and the cap sign. Don’t push me off the edge… Not yet. Let me stay for a while.”

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The confusion stemmed from recent comments about a potential “pivot” in his career on the May 28 episode of Khloe Kardashian’s podcast Khloe in Wonder Land, combined with his growing presence on NBA TV and a year away from NBA action. For many observers, the signs pointed toward retirement. Thompson, however, says those assumptions were premature.

He has not clarified whether he is actively seeking an NBA roster spot or simply denying that he has formally announced his retirement, leaving the door open for a possible return. It’s not been long since Thompson was in an NBA locker room, anyway.

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This was only the first year he failed to secure an NBA contract. Thompson spent the last two seasons before it playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He served as a fringe forward for Cleveland. But he was always prepared for a larger role. The unrelenting Cavaliers enforcer’s final regular-season game summarized Thompson’s career in a nutshell.

Tristan Thompson, at 34, played 42 minutes in a double-overtime loss to the Pacers. He pulled down 20 rebounds in that game. So, all he needs is a jersey to fight for.

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Thompson’s not offering himself up as a starting power forward. Those expectations have naturally changed. But as a veteran, the former Celtics forward understands how to impact a locker room. He impressed the Cavaliers with his spirited demeanor in his final season. He brought accountability and grit to the Cavaliers.

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Thompson is still willing to do that. And the break may have been beneficial for the 13-year NBA forward.

Tristan Thompson feels rejuvenated

Tristan Thompson went through some challenging moments trying to keep up with the modern game. In his second-to-last season, the league suspended the Cavs forward for violating the league’s anti-drug policy.

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He spent 25 games on the sidelines, not before he stood up in front of the entire Cavaliers team to apologize for his actions. The team retained him for another season, underscoring how Cleveland needed his toughness and high standards in their locker room. Then for a year, it went silent. Thompson only watched the game from afar. But he did refuel.

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Judging by his latest comments, the former All-Rookie team forward recovered from 13 years of prioritizing work by being with his family. Looking at his confession to Khloe Kardashian now, it seems Thompson has more left in the tank.

“I always tell people it feels like I’m a rookie again. You have to figure out how you’re going to pivot. The toughest thing for anyone, but for athletes, is figuring out what’s next,” he said on Khloe in Wonder Land.

Having seen the playoffs, the Cavaliers could have used some toughness against the New York Knicks. Cleveland was swept 4–0 by New York in the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals, with the series concluding on May 25. Even an extra set of hands could have helped with their fatigue issues. And if they want, Thompson is ready for it!